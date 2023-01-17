It's now hard to remember a world without the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For years, audiences have been thrilled by the adventures of these mythical heroes and villains, falling in love with their personalities, complexities, and idiosyncrasies.

RELATED:Marvel's Avengers Sorted Into Their Hogwarts Houses

One of the most fun ways to understand characters, including those of Marvel, is to understand them through the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®). It's a personality typology system with 16 categories based on how people perceive the world and make decisions.

ISFP: Shang-Chi

No one expected Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to be one of the best things to come out of the MCU's Phase 4, but it managed to charm audiences with its compelling characters and fun action.

Shang-Chi, the protagonist of the film, is definitely an ISFP, dubbed "The Adventurer". Creative and loyal to their values, ISFPs often don't realize how remarkable they are.

ESFP: Erik Killmonger

The villain of the first Black Panther movie is still remembered as one of the franchise's best. His goal is to help the oppressed, but he's not afraid to use ruthless violence if necessary.

ESFPs carry the moniker of "The Entertainer". Just like Killmonger, they can be charismatic leaders with a knack for improvisation and a strong dedication to what they believe is right.

INFJ: Vision

Introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Vision quickly became one of the MCU's most important characters, eventually even being the co-lead of his own show, WandaVision.

Vision is insightful, devoted to those he cares about, and deeply interested in the human condition and helping people. This makes him an evident INFJ, "The Advocate".

ENFJ: Mysterio

Image via Marvel Studios

The MCU has gotten quite a few twist villains, and Spider-Man: Far from Home's Mysterio is definitely one of the most fun. He's a smart guy, and he's sure to let everyone around him know it.

ENFJs are nicknamed "The Protagonist", and Mysterio definitely sees himself as that. He's the textbook definition of an unhealthy ENFJ: Intense, manipulative, and easily able to fool others.

RELATED:The 13 Most Rewatchable MCU Movies, Ranked

ISFJ: Captain America

Steve Rogers is more than just a laboratory experiment: He's one of the MCU's most valuable heroes. A leader by nature, loyal to a fault, and profoundly caring for those around him.

At their best, ISFJs aren't too dissimilar from Cap. Also called "The Defenders", they are some of the most efficient, hardworking, and supportive people you could meet, even if they can sometimes be too reluctant to change.

ESFJ: Falcon

Sam Wilson, formerly Falcon and now the new Captain America, is one of the franchise's most loyal heroes. Funny and complex, he's often the star of the best scenes of his show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Like all heatlhy ESFJs (who are also called "The Consuls"), Sam values community and generosity. Though he's often warm and friendly, his strong sense of duty won't let him hold back from calling out those who aren't doing things right.

ISTP: Hawkeye

Although the Avengers movies rarely delved deep into the character of Clint Barton, his show Hawkeye finally gave fans a glimpse of who he is at heart: A reserved, extremely skilled and observant marksman.

Clint is a clear ISTP, dubbed "The Virtuoso". Adept at manual work and moving through life with rationality and practicality as their guide, ISTPs are the kind of people you'd want by your side in a crisis.

ESTP: Rocket Raccoon

Rocket, an adventuruous and extroverted talking raccoon, has one of the most distinctive personalities not just of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but of the whole MCU ensemble of heroes.

It would be hard to label Rocket as anything other than an ESTP, "The Entrepeneur". Energetic and charming, Entrepeneurs can balance their risk-prone nature with incredible bravery, pragmatism, and sociability.

RELATED:James Gunn on Putting Rocket in the Spotlight in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

ISTJ: Okoye

Okoye has always been one of the MCU's most interesting secondary characters, and Wakanda Forever really gave her multiple times under the spotlight to show her qualities.

ISTJs are called "The Logisticians". Like Okoye, they are composed and reliable, and never afraid to allow their strong willpower to get them to speak their mind with utmost honesty.

ESTJ: Xu Wenwu

The Mandarin (the real one), played brilliantly by legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Leung, is the main antagonist of Shang-Chi. Ruthless and resentful, he's one mighty force to be reckoned with.

Xu Wenwu is an unhealthy ESTJ, "The Executive". They love order and organization, which can be translated into stubbornness, coldness, and judgment if not properly channeled.

INFP: Scarlet Witch

Though imperfect, Wanda Maximoff's arc is one of the most interesting of the MCU. Flawed hero turned grieving antihero turned unhinged villain, she's had one of the most devastating stories in the franchise.

Throughout her whole arc, Wanda has been an INFP, "The Mediator". She can be passionate and incredibly empathetic, but also dangerously unrealistic and volatile when she lets her dark side take over.

ENFP: Spider-Man (Tom Holland)

Tom Holland's portrayal of your friendly neighborhood Webslinger has been one caracterized by a typical coming-of-age journey toward maturity, and what a journey it has been.

ENFPs are nicknamed "The Campaigner". Just like Holland's Peter Parker, they have a vibrant energy and a deep sense of curiosity. Deep down, all Campaigners have a naturally good heart that Spidey constantly uses for heroism and doing the right thing.

INTJ: Thanos

Image via Disney

Even after countless antagonists in the franchise, Thanos remains arguably the best. Cold and rational, he seeks to make the universe better by cutting its population in half, no matter the cost.

Thanos is calculating and determined to a fault, using his outstanding intelligence to achieve his goals. Though he thinks his intentions are good, his arrogance has clouded his morality beyond repair.

RELATED:The 7 Greatest Motion Capture Film Performances

ENTJ: Namor

Namor is the main antagonist of Wakanda Forever, and already he is perhaps the most important new MCU character. Namor is a prideful man, so much so that he's willing to do anything to defend his kingdom.

ENTJs are also called "The Commanders", and that is precisely what Namor is. ENTJs are people of action, natural-born leaders. However, their arrogance can make it hard for them to handle their emotions.

INTP: Bruce Banner

He's not the same guy when he becomes a huge green monster; but when he's human, Bruce Banner is one of the franchise's most brilliant and kindhearted heroes.

Carrying the moniker of "The Logicians", INTPs like Bruce are flexible thinkers brimming with creativity. Though they can seem disconnected, their curiosity actually keeps them more in tune with the world than it may seem.

ENTP: Iron Man

Tony Stark was the perfect character to lead the first three phases of the MCU. Charismatic and humorous but with riveting inner conflicts, he's definitely one of the franchise's most fascinating protagonists.

Iron Man is the biggest ENTP that has ever ENTP'd. Also called "The Debaters", these bold and creative people are some of the most energetic thinkers you could come across. They can be insensitive and argumentative, but when it comes to saving the entire universe like Tony did in Endgame, they can prove their worth with courage and intelligence.

KEEP READING:10 Highest-Rated MCU Movies on Letterboxd, Ranked