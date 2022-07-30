We live in a world where not one shoe fits all, and the Myers-Briggs Temperament Indicator (MBTI) is living proof of the same. MBTI is a personality tracing system that some people believe measures and describes how people perceive the world and make decisions. While not scientifically backed or accepted, it is nevertheless a prevalent system of categorizing people.

Some people enjoy reading romance books more than sleeping, which is usually a lot for all human beings. And others are incessant in reading self-help or nonfiction books. Either way, there are always more than a few people in every personality type who enjoy reading romances. What is even enchanting to note is that different tropes in romance books appeal to different MBTI types.

ISTJ — The Inspector

People with ISTJ personalities are practical and detailed oriented. They are trustworthy, responsible, and partake in everything organized. ISTJs are wary of change and wouldn't want status quos to change. They will fall in love but will be hesitant about commitment. Based on observations, ISTJ types would enjoy the "friends to lovers" or "anguished love declaration" trope.

Top recommendations:Josh and Hazel's Guide to Not Dating by Christina Lauren, The Cruel Princeby Holly Black, and People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry.

ISTP — The Crafter

ISTP personality types are tolerant and flexible individuals. They quietly observe for a problem to arise and are quick to act on it. They enjoy working with isolated data and deducing relationships. They're logic driven and have very little time to discover new activities. Their preferred tropes would be the "single parent" or the "badass hero/heroine" trope.

Top Recommendations:To Hate Adam Connor by Ella Maise, Wait For It by Mariana Zapata, and Punk 57 by Penelope Douglas.

ISFJ — The Protector

ISFJs are known to have introverted personalities but exhibit brilliant social skills. They are loyal and careful about the people they care for, sometimes even fiercely protective. ISFJs will surely enjoy the "grumpy sunshine" and "I hate everyone but you" trope.

Top Recommendations:The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood, It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey, and The Fine Print by Lauren Asher.

ISFP — The Artist

With a well-developed aesthetic sense, ISFP personality types are known to shine in the spotlight. They like pushing boundaries and changing expectations but do not impose their opinions on others. Some fantastic book tropes they should try are the "beauty and the beast and "forbidden love" tropes.

Top Recommendations:Slammedby Colleen Hoover, Stolen Heir by Sophie Lark, and Birthday Girl by Penelope Douglas.

INFJ — The Advocate

Insightful, idealistic, and imaginative, INFJs are determined people who refuse to take things at a surface level and possess an uncanny ability to read others. Some tropes they would enjoy are the "opposites attract" and "different social worlds" tropes.

Top Recommendations:Good Girl Complex by Elle Kennedy, The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang, and (Not) Your Basic Love Story by Lindsay Maple.

INFP — The Mediator

Absolute idealists, INFPs, are usually reserved and introverted. They love being alone and enjoy their own company. Reading is one of their favorite hobbies. Two tropes they would absolutely adore are "coming of age" and "forced proximity" tropes.

Top Recommendations:A Thousand Boy Kisses by Tillie Cole, From Lukov With Love by Mariana Zapata, and The Roommate by Rosie Danan.

INTJ — The Architect

Curious, independent, and private, INTJs constantly find explanations for the unexplainable. They are also pragmatic and logical and are not scared to tell others (or themselves) when they're being stupid. Their preferred tropes would include "hidden identity" and "two-person love triangle."

Top Recommendations:The Kiss Thief by LJ Shen, Mr Wrong Number by Lynn Painter, and An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn.

INTP — The Thinker

INTPs are loners with an uncontrollable knack for information and are best at describing complex situations so simply that a toddler could comprehend. Their favorite tropes would be the "enemies to lovers" and "oblivious to love" tropes.

Top Recommendations:The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren, The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas, and Under One Roof by Ali Hazelwood.

ESTP — The Persuader

Governed by a crippling need to interact with others, ESTPs are spontaneous and risk-taking. They are very resourceful at convincing others to do things their way. Some of the tropes they would enjoy are the "holiday romance" and "royalty" tropes.

Top Recommendations:Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston, In A Holidaze by Christina Lauren, and Window Shopping by Tessa Bailey.

ESTJ — The Director

ESTJs are orderly, dependable, and always ready to fight for their principles. They are extroverts and far more practical than any other personality type. Some of the tropes they would find delightful would be "sworn off love" and "fake relationships."

Top Recommendations:The Wall Of Winnipeg And Me by Mariana Zapata, The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren, and Tools of Engagement by Tessa Bailey.

ESFP — The Performer

ESFPs believe in living in the moment and are mostly perceived to be entertainers. They enjoy being spontaneous and are the brightest stars in the spotlight. Some of their favorite tropes would be "everyone can see it" and "sports romances."

Top Recommendations:The Bride Test by Helen Hoang, The Deal by Elle Kennedy, and The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams.

ESFJ — The Caregiver

Stereotypically known as extroverts, ESFJs are the popular kids on the personality spectrum. They are heart-centered people who are big on community cooperation, family values, and harmony. Some tropes they would find delightful are the "brother's best friend" and "first love" tropes.

Top Recommendations:To Love Jason Thorn by Ella Maise, The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han, and The Fault In Our Stars by John Green.

ENFP — The Champion

While ENFPs have a contagious enthusiasm and can anticipate the needs of others in an instant, they carry no patience for crossing I's and dotting T's. They tend to get bored quickly and love visiting new places and meeting new people. Their favorite tropes would be "alpha hero" and "love triangle."

Top Recommendations:Twisted Lies by Ana Huang, One Day In December by Josie Silver, and Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi.

ENFJ — The Giver

ENJFs are people-centered individuals who wish they had more time to sit down and read. They are extreme extroverts who act as a counterbalance to almost all social situations. Some tropes they would enjoy include "workplace romances" and "will they won't they."

Top Recommendations:Dating You Hating You by Christina Lauren, Duke Actually by Jenny Holiday, and Normal People by Sally Rooney.

ENTP — The Debater

ENTPs are individuals with quick wits and quicker tongues. They enjoy a good debate and strongly dislike rules and limitations. ENTPs would enjoy some "morally grey hero" and "secret billionaire" trope books.

Top Recommendations:Twisted Love by Ana Huang, The Darkest Temptation by Danielle Lori, and Hollywood Heir by Ruth Cardello.

ENTJ — The Commander

Efficient, decisive, and thriving on communication, ENTJs are born leaders. They excel at planning and executing strategies and spend the rest of their time sharpening their tools. Their favorite tropes would be "unexpected inheritance" and "marriage of convenience" tropes.

Top Recommendations:The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Marriage For One by Ella Maise, and Terms and Conditions by Lauren Asher.

