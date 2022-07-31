It's always "You're so mean" and never "Okay, alls I know is, is that you're being a real Capricorn right now. The sun revolves around the Earth, and not you." While people may not be as entertaining as Gilmore Girls, it is interesting to note that Astrology is gaining more and more momentum as GenZ compares personality traits to signs.

RELATED: What Kind of Pokemon Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Before they go out of trend, it's time for you to see which romance books you should read based on your zodiac sign. Notably, a person has three signs: sun, moon, and rising. So whichever you sign, there's always another book for you to peruse.

Aries

Aries are competitive and always looking for opportunities to prove themselves as number one. But deep down, people with this zodiac sign secretly hope for one of their friends to confess their undying love for them and have a happy ever after without giving in. Their favorite tropes include "Friends To Lovers" and "Women In STEM."

Top Recommendations: People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry, Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren, and The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang.

Taurus

Taureans are stubborn, their bull representing bull-headedness, not usually ones to succumb. They also occasionally enjoy relaxing in the serene countryside. People with Taurus as their zodiac sign would exceedingly enjoy the "Historical Romance" and "Slow Burn" trope, the latter celebrating the character's stubbornness to give in to their feelings and relish the bliss of love.

RELATED: Which ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Character Are You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign?

Top Recommendations: The Convenient Marriageby Georgette Heyer, The Duke & Iby Julia Quinn, andFrom Lukov With Love by Mariana Zapata.

Gemini

Geminis are social butterflies with an uncanny ability to have a fling and then run away because of their inability to commit. They regularly drown themselves in work to escape the emotions and feelings they possess. Perhaps that's a good reason they would enjoy a good "Second Chance" romance. That, with an occasional book about "Two-Person Love Triangle," is the best time of your life.

Top Recommendations: Roomhateby Penelope Ward,Before We Were Strangers by Renee Carlino, and To Sir With Love by Lauren Layne.

Cancer

The Cancer zodiac sign is one emotional, hypersensitive Crab. Cancers have an incredible ability to exist in both emotional and material realms, but just like a crab, they're willing to do anything to protect themselves from emotional harm. They are highly intuitive and would thoroughly enjoy the "Childhood Friends To Enemies To Lovers" and "Lovers In Denial" tropes.

Top Recommendations:A Thousand Boy Kisses by Tillie Cole, Bullyby Penelope Douglas, and The Chase by Elle Kennedy.

Leo

Passionate, loyal, and infamously dramatic, Leo is represented by the lion. While all zodiacs have a fair ability to pretend and show off, Leos have eerily remarkable skills when it comes to "Fake It Till You Make It." That is just one of the reasons why this zodiac sign would relish the "Fake Dating" and the "Academic Rivals" tropes.

RELATED: Best Fake Dating Trope Books To Read Right Now, According To Reddit

Top Recommendations: Take A Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert,The Bride Testby Helen Hoang, and My Mechanical Romance by Alexene Farol Follmuth.

Virgo

Logical, practical, and systematic in their approach to life, Virgos crave order and organizing. They intend to work by a plan all their lives and hope for others to follow their rules too. Imagine their surprise when a "Marriage Of Convenience" or a "Bodyguard Romance" catches them off guard? A sight to behold, isn't it?

Top Recommendations: Marriage For One by Ella Maise, Terms and Conditions by Lauren Asher, and Twisted Games by Ana Huang.

Libra

While it is a fact commonly known that Libras are indecisive squirrels, let us be agents of chaos by implying that they would enjoy the "Enemies To Lovers" romances. To love or to hate, now that's a good question. But sometimes, Libras would also appreciate a good "Unexpected Inheritance" trope to add a dash of drama to their already chaotic lives.

RELATED: Best Enemies To Lovers Books To Read Right Now, According To Reddit

Top Recommendations:The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren, The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas, and The Inheritance Gamesby Jennifer Lynn Barnes.

Scorpio

Elusive and mysterious, Scorpios are one of the most commonly misunderstood zodiac signs of all. They tend to stay in their heads. Frequently, being called powerful, passionate, and intense gets to their heads, and well, a recipe for disaster. However, Scorpios would definitely enjoy the "Single Parent" and "Gay For You" romances, occasionally relating to one or both.

Top Recommendations: To Hate Adam Connor by Ella Maise, Wait For Itby Mariana Zapata, and Heartstopper by Alice Osman.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are represented by the archer and are always on a quest to gather as much knowledge as humanly possible. They're always looking for new adventures to saunter on, and it might be time for them to consider reading some "Love Triangle" or "Will They Won't They" romances.

RELATED: Best Completed Book Series To Binge Read Right Now

Top Recommendations: The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han, One Day In Decemberby Josie Silver, andNovember 9 by Colleen Hoover.

Capricorn

While they are frequently termed as social climbers, it is an unpopular opinion that all Capricorns want is to be successful in life. Capricorns are climbing a mountain uphill against all streams and know patience, perseverance, and dedication are the only way to scale. Their favorite tropes would include the "Holiday Romance" and the "Forced Proximity" tropes.

Top Recommendations:Window Shopping by Tessa Bailey, Hook, Line and Sinker by Tessa Bailey, andThe Roommate by Rosie Danan.

Aquarius

Ingenious, refined, and shamelessly revolutionary, Aquarius is the last of the air signs. They are known to be cold, emotional, and unattached, yet they are anything but. As it turns out, they may be secretly masking their undying love for a friend's sibling or, well, a sibling's friend. Hence, they would enjoy the "Best Friend's Brother" and the "Grumpy Sunshine" tropes.

RELATED: Best Grumpy Sunshine Trope Books To Read Right Now, According To Reddit

Top Recommendations: Twisted Hate by Ana Huang, The Love Hypothesisby Ali Hazelwood, and The Wall of Winnipeg and Me by Mariana Zapata.

Pisces

Pisces is dreamy and spiritual, with their head almost always in the fantasy realm of their creation. They always look for the best in people and are more than ready to look past any and all mistakes their loved ones commit. They are also idealists and hope that the man of their dreams will eventually land in front of them, riding a white horse. Their personalities govern their favorite romance tropes, namely the "Morally Gray Hero" and the "Billionaire Romance" tropes.

Top Recommendations: Twisted Loveby Ana Huang, Twisted Liesby Ana Huang, and The Fine Printby Lauren Asher.

NEXT: Which Romance Books Should You Read Based On Your MBTI®