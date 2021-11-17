Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the HBO show Succession.In HBO's Succession, everyone wants a larger piece of the 1% pie, including the top spot running the Roy family company, Waystar Royco. With patriarch, company founder, and CEO Logan Roy nearing retirement, the sharks are circling. Each episode sees Logan stirring the pot, pitting his children against each other, and leaving the Roy family fractured and at each other's throats – it makes for interesting Succession character analysis.

Now that Kendall has broken off from his father in an attempt to wrestle control for himself, the stakes have risen even higher for those hoping to run the company themselves. Who has the best chance of making it to — or staying at — the top?

10 Greg Hirsch

Succession boasts a talented cast, and Greg Hirsch has become a fan favorite. He was mostly caught in the middle of a chess match between Logan and Kendall, with both threatening to cast him aside, leaving him penniless – and potentially imprisoned. Greg integrated himself with his uncle and cousins, initially to give meaning to his life and find a career path.

RELATED: The Best Film Performances From the 'Succession' Cast

At the beginning of the series, Greg was the most innocent of the Succession characters. He had grown up outside the Roy family's intimate circle of deceit – Logan couldn't even remember his name. But since joining their ranks, Greg has corrupted himself in his entanglement and now lives in fear of the Department of Justice, Logan's wrath, and Tom's menacing endearment. Still, he's the least threatening member of the Roy family (and Waystar management), as he isn't the smartest nor most evil among them.

9 Frank Vernon

Image via HBO

Frank Vernon has been on the wrong side of Logan since the CEO fired him in the tumultuousness that was Succession season 1. The Brutus to Logan's Caesar, Frank backed the wrong horse in aligning with Kendall in an attempt to wrest control of the company away from Logan. Still, Frank fancies himself the eyes and ears of the company, understanding its inner workings after serving as CFO for decades.

Though he brought Frank back, Logan never trusted him again; he never even considered Frank for the position of interim CEO. During the scrambling to settle with Stewy and Sandy, Frank was relegated to the role of stall guy, forced to drone on and on about the company to the shareholders while the heavy hitters made their power plays. Now, with Mattson's kill list threatening his position in the company, Frank is weaker than he's ever been.

8 Tom Wambsgans

Image via HBO

Pathetic. Malicious. Adorable. Bully. Tom Wambsgans is many things to many people. It appears the shady Succession character's most authentic self is the one viewers see with his (soon to be ex) wife, Shiv, where Tom lets down his guard and becomes a helpless, scared animal caught in a trap of his own making.

Tom seems to have genuine feelings for Shiv but allows her to dictate the terms of the relationship so he can stay in his father-in-law's good graces. He has even offered himself up as a sacrificial lamb if Logan needs to send someone to jail. Later, he further proves his loyalty to Logan by snitching on the siblings, solidifying his position at the bottom of the power pyramid. Recent events have shown that – in Shiv's words – he has backed the "dead horse." But at least he has Greg to push around.

7 Connor Roy

Image via HBO

Connor Roy, the aspiring presidential candidate, is an outlier who has found his stature growing in season 3. He has seen and heard a lot over the years as the eldest child, and is now realizing the power he holds when he threatens to air the family's dirty laundry. Still, Logan, like everyone else, saw Connor as a joke and never took him seriously.

RELATED: 'Succession' & Other Great TV Shows About (Mostly) Bad People

Ultimately, Connor could use his last name recognition to help bolster his political dreams. If he achieves any modicum of success, this could increase his standings within the family. He's not the smartest character, but there's no denying the power that comes with the "Roy" name.

6 Gerri Kellman

Image via HBO

On paper, Waystar Royco's general counsel Gerri Kellman appears the best fit to lead the company, and she proved that during her time as interim CEO. But as Logan, and even Gerri herself, has admitted, she is more of a placeholder than a powerbroker. However, that makes her no less a shrewd competitor in the battle for corporate supremacy. Despite Roman's fixation on her, Gerri's alliance with him, seems genuine and built on a bond of trust and mutual survival.

Gerri has been in business with Logan for a long time and knows most of his dirty secrets. She also seems to understand Logan's temperament the best. Only time will tell if she can use this to her advantage after his passing, or at least leverage her relationship with Roman to keep a powerful position within Waystar. At least she's not on Mattson's kill list.

5 Logan Roy

Image via HBO

The patriarch of the Roy clan who never wanted to let go of the scepter, but was eventually forced by death. Logan Roy was always more content with allowing his children to kill each other over scraps than give up his legacy to anyone he deems unworthy. It took Logan succumbing to a fatal event to be removed as CEO. The man was ruled by two things: wealth and rage.

Despite obviously no longer being the top dog, Logan's death hasn't stopped him from being among the most powerful characters on the show. His children, executives, board, and business partners are all scrambling to re-position and re-strategize following his passing. He casts a long shadow on his family, who now have to live up to his legacy. But, of course, he can't do much about their decisions anymore, considering he's no longer around.

4 Siobhan 'Shiv' Roy

Image via HBO and Peter Kramer

As the only daughter, Siobhan "Shiv" Roy often oscillated between being her father's favorite child and a thorn in his side. Logan can be the cruelest to her, especially in public and in front of those that matter. Yet in private, he always treated her with tenderness and affection. Shiv seems to be the most competent of the siblings at running the company, although she has been accused of being the least authentic.

She treated her ex-husband, Tom, like a chess piece to be moved around at her whim, as a proposition for power. Shiv's drive has caused her to overplay her hand at times when jockeying with her brothers for positioning, which is likely why she finds herself at a disadvantage now with both of them as co-CEOs. However, Shiv changed Waystar's future by slyly positioning herself as Matsson's ally, which will undoubtedly come in handy in the final few episodes.

3 Lukas Matsson

Image via HBO

The eccentric but undeniably intelligent CEO of streaming giant GoJo, Lukas Matsson, is the latest threat to the Roy siblings in Succession. Matsson's cold and calculating demeanor and decision-making process didn't sit right with Ken and Roman in the last episode, which led them to make a major mistake. They played right into Matsson's hands and offered him more incentive to make an offer the board couldn't refuse.

RELATED: Alexander Skarsgård’s Lukas Matsson Could Be the Biggest Threat to the Roys on ‘Succession’

From the start, Matsson was always one step ahead. He understands how important GoJo is to Waystar's survival and knows how to use that info to his advantage. His latest move to finally acquire Waystar and completely transform the company will change everything for the Roys and define the final episodes of the series – that's power.

2 Roman Roy

Image via HBO

Roman Roy is brash and obnoxious, making him one of the least likable Succession characters, yet he tries harder than Kendall and Shiv to keep the family together. He believed the most in the mythology of his father and always lived comfortably under his umbrella, which is why his death shook him to his core. Logan respected Roman's loyalty, which kept the son close to him. Now that he's gone, Roman finds himself at the top, leading the company with Ken.

Roman hides his insecurities behind the veneer of smug hubris. In reality, he is a damaged child, desperate for the approval of his father – something he will now never receive. Roman has proved himself capable by closing business deals, but his outbursts (like the one with Matsson) have been disastrous for Waystar. For better or worse, he's just a small step below Kendall when it comes to power and influence within the company, as he may be the co-CEO, but everyone still sees him as the little brother.

1 Kendall Roy

Image via HBO

The prodigal son who came for the throne, Kendall Roy is becoming the killer in the boardroom his father said he never would be. In trying to best Logan, Kendall gave up much of who he is. His identity is tethered to his Oedipus complex, and he has cast aside love, fatherhood, and family to achieve his goal, ironically making him a funhouse mirror version of the man he is trying to defeat.

Kendall seems to have only a shred of humanity left inside his corporate shill of a self, emphasizing the show's focus on the lives of the 1%. With his father now gone, he never hesitated to jump back into the game, with vigor and a newfound belief in himself after finding the piece of paper his father left with his name (underlined or crossed out?). As the co-CEO of Waystar, he has already made a major misstep by deciding to crush the deal with Matsson for the sake of keeping power – it's a decision that has already clearly backfired, and may change his level of influence within the company soon.

NEXT: The Best Episodes of 'Succession', Ranked