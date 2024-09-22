A decade has passed since director Damien Chazelle burst onto the scene with his sophomore feature, Whiplash. To commemorate the anniversary, the film was re-released in 695 domestic theaters this weekend, grossing a solid $578,000 across three days and registering a per-theater average of over $800. Starring Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons in the lead roles, Whiplash tells the intense story of a young jazz drummer and his exacting teacher who collide at an exclusive conservatory in New York. The movie is widely regarded as a modern classic.

Whiplash emerged as a hit in its original release, grossing around $50 million worldwide against a reported budget of just over $3 million. Whiplash was based on Chazelle’s short film of the same name, which he directed as a proof-of-concept to get funding for the feature. The psychological drama premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize for drama. It went on to win Academy Awards in the Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing categories, and more notably, in the Best Supporting Actor category for Simmons, who swept the awards season that year. Whiplash also earned a Best Picture nod and a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination for Chazelle.

The filmmaker achieved greater heights with his follow-up feature La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. The musical drama grossed over $470 million worldwide and earned a record-tying 14 nominations at the Oscars; Chazelle went on to become the youngest-ever winner of the Best Director honor. However, his subsequent two releases — the biopic First Man, and the period epic Babylon — both under-performed at the box office. The latter also proved to be his most divisive film yet, in addition to being his biggest flop.

Re-Releases Have Had a Great Run This Year

Close

The year 2024 has been replete with re-releases. Many major franchise films celebrated important milestones in theaters — The Mummy and Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace turned 25, Shrek 2 turned 20, Alien turned 45, and more recently, Coraline celebrated its 15th anniversary with record numbers. Elsewhere, A24 re-released some of its most acclaimed hits — Uncut Gems, Hereditary, Ex Machina — in IMAX theaters to coincide with the debut of its hit film Civil War.

The Whiplash re-release is being presented in a new 4K DCP; the film was recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival as well. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Whiplash A promising young drummer enrolls at a cut-throat music conservatory where his dreams of greatness are mentored by an instructor who will stop at nothing to realize a student's potential. Release Date October 10, 2014 Director Damien Chazelle Cast Miles Teller , J.K. Simmons , Paul Reiser , Melissa Benoist , Austin Stowell , Nate Lang

Get Tickets