Damien Chazelle is known for his love of music in his movies and one that earned him an Oscar nomination captivated us ten years ago. The film Whiplash brought fans into the high-stakes world of a music conservatory. Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) wants to be the best jazz drummer he can be, but he meets his match when he is up against the conservatory's infamous instructor, Terence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons). Whiplash is aggressive, loud, frightening, and brilliant, and now it is streaming on Netflix this coming November.

Whiplash tells a story of determination mixed with obsession and the drive that one person can have that teeters on the brink of insanity. The film was recently back in theaters for its 10th anniversary. For Andrew, he just wants perfection in his art and Fletcher's teaching methods take him down a dark path towards that. The movie has Fletcher discovering Andrew and bringing him into the top jazz ensemble, but the pressure to succeed proves to be too much. Chazelle's film really understands the drive and determination that can come from these high-stress programs and shows the downfall of the pressure put on those involved in them.

Whiplash was, for many of us, our first foray into Chazelle's work. But it also brought a new side to Teller as a performer. We knew what Simmons was capable of, but Teller had primarily been in young adult book adaptations or romantic comedies before his work in Whiplash. Now, he's known as a leading man carrying films like Top Gun: Maverick and the television show, The Offer. Without Whiplash, we might not have seen this new side to Teller, and it makes the Chazelle movie one of the best of the last decade.

Damien Chazelle's Love of Jazz Spans His Filmography

Image via Lionsgate

Without Whiplash, we probably wouldn't have movies like La La Land or Babylon either. Not only because of the acclaim that Whiplash brought Chazelle but because both films heavily feature jazz music in different yet equally captivating ways as Whiplash. The Teller and Simmons-led film cemented Chazelle's love of music in his work, and we came to expect it all of him in his future projects. Luckily, Whiplash paved the way for Seb's (Ryan Gosling) love in La La Land and the rest is history. So why not celebrate Chazelle's love of jazz music by watching Teller in one of his best roles of all time?

You can watch Whiplash on Netflix this November.

Whiplash In Whiplash, a talented young drummer is pushed to his limits by a demanding instructor as he strives for musical perfection. This intense pursuit challenges his dedication and mental fortitude, forcing him to confront personal ambitions and the sacrifices required to achieve greatness in the world of music. Release Date October 10, 2014 Director Damien Chazelle Cast Miles Teller , J.K. Simmons , Paul Reiser , Melissa Benoist , Austin Stowell , Nate Lang , Chris Mulkey , Damon Gupton , Suanne Spoke , Max Kasch , Charlie Ian , Jayson Blair , Kofi Siriboe , Kavita Patil , C.J. Vana , Tarik Lowe , Tyler Kimball , Rogelio Douglas Jr. , Adrian Burks , Calvin C. Winbush , Joseph Bruno Runtime 107 Minutes Writers Damien Chazelle Budget $3.3 million Studio(s) Sony Distributor(s) Sony Character(s) Andrew , Fletcher , Jim , Nicole , Ryan , Carl , Uncle Frank , Mr. Kramer , Aunt Emma , Dorm Neighbor , Dustin , Travis , Bassist (Nassau) , Assistant - Sophie , Metz , Pianist (Studio Band) , Saxophonist #2 (Studio Band) , Trumpeter #1 (Studio Band) , Trumpeter #2 (Studio Band) , Saxophonist (Studio Band) , Technician (Overbrook) - Mike Expand

