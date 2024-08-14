The Big Picture Whiplash returns to theaters nationwide in celebration of its 10th anniversary with a new 4K DCP on September 20, 2024.

The movie won three Academy Awards, including for J.K. Simmons' portrayal of instructor Terrence Fletcher.

Considered a Sundance Film Festival classic, Whiplash follows the story of a young drummer's journey to greatness.

It has been officially announced today by Sony Pictures Classics that Damien Chazelle’s stunning Whiplash will return to theaters nationwide in celebration of the film’s 10th anniversary. The psychological drama, from Blumhouse, Right of Way Films, and Bold Films, will be reissued theatrically with a new 4K DCP on September 20, 2024, following a special anniversary screening at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9th.

The movie won three Academy Awards upon its initial release, including in Sound Mixing, Editing, and for J.K. Simmons' powerful portrayal of the cutthroat instructor, Terrence Fletcher. The film was nominated in other categories, including the coveted Best Picture prize, but ultimately lost to Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), despite many subsequently disagreeing and marking Whiplash as perfect from start to finish. Simmons' performance, alongside that of Miles Teller as the desperate young musician Andrew, are considered the defining roles in each actor's career, especially Simmons who has been hailed as one of the greatest movie villains to ever be put to screen. This performance saw him sweep the awards season of early 2015, not just grabbing the Oscar, but also the BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe, and Critics’ Choice awards.

'Whiplash' Is a Sundance Film Festival Classic

Whiplash first premiered in 2014 as the opening night film at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize for drama and the Audience Award. At the time, it was hailed by critics as a masterpiece and saw the following festival and awards seasons turn to gold for the crew and cast. Earlier this year, Whiplash was voted the top Sundance film of all time in a survey of over 500 filmmakers, critics, and industry professionals, conducted by the Sundance Institute for the festival’s 40th anniversary. It is fair to say that, in the ten years since, the movie has only continued to gain momentum, and is now considered even greater than it was in 2014 by the majority of movie lovers. An official synopsis of the film reads:

"The film follows Andrew Neyman (Teller), an ambitious young jazz drummer, single-minded in his pursuit to rise to the top of his elite east coast music conservatory. Terence Fletcher (Simmons), an instructor known equally for his teaching talents and his terrifying methods, discovers Andrew and transfers him into his band. Andrew’s passion to achieve perfection soon spirals into obsession, as his ruthless teacher continues to push him to the brink of both his ability and his sanity."

Whiplash will return to theaters this September to celebrate its tenth anniversary. You can rent the film right now on Prime Video.

Whiplash A promising young drummer enrolls at a cut-throat music conservatory where his dreams of greatness are mentored by an instructor who will stop at nothing to realize a student's potential. Release Date October 10, 2014 Director Damien Chazelle Cast Miles Teller , J.K. Simmons , Paul Reiser , Melissa Benoist , Austin Stowell , Nate Lang Runtime 105 Main Genre Drama Writers Damien Chazelle Studio Sony Pictures Classics Tagline Exhilarating! Website http://sonyclassics.com/whiplash/ Expand

