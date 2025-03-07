Adam Scott is in the middle of a generation run thanks to his performance in Severance, and before the second season could conclude on Apple TV+, he’s already signed on for his next project. Deadline reports that Scott and Michelle Monaghan (The White Lotus) have joined the cast of The Whisper Man, the upcoming adaptation of Alex North’s novel that also stars Robert De Niro. The film is in the works at Netflix, with Anthony and Joe Russo producing under their AGBO banner. James Ashcroft has been set to direct the film, with Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer penning the script. Production is set to begin this spring on the East Coast, and the story follows a widowed crime writer who turns to his estranged father for help finding his recently abducted son.

Ashcroft most recently directed The Rule of Jenny Pen, the psychological horror thriller starring John Lithgow, and Ben Jacoby is best known for his work as a scribe on The First Omen, the 2024 supernatural horror film starring Ralhp Ineson. Chase Palmer wrote the screenplay for the 2017 It movie and more recently penned Naked Singularity, starring John Boyega. Best known for his roles in Step Brothers, Parks & Recreation, and Severance, Scott was also recently featured in a small role in The Monkey, the Osgood Perkins-directed horror film starring Theo James and Tatiana Maslany. Monaghan is famous for her roles in Gone Baby Gone and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, but she’s seen an uptick in stardom lately thanks to her role as Jaclyn Lemon in The White Lotus Season 3. She also featured alongside Vince Vaughn in Bad Monkey.

