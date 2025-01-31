Inanimate objects with supernatural powers have had a solid run in the horror genre as of late, with recent titles like Talk to Me and Tarot chilling us with nothing more than an embalmed hand and a pack of cards, respectively. Audiences are in for another dance with a possessed piece of material, when Corin Hardy’s Whistle sounds off in cinemas. Penned by Owen Egerton (Blood Fest), the movie centers around a group of teenagers who stumble upon an Aztec death whistle that they can’t help but try out. Upon blowing on the ancient relic, their nightmares come to life when their deaths travel from the future to take care of business in the present.

The film features a stacked call sheet that includes the likes of Sophie Nélisse (Yellowjackets), Dafne Keen (Deadpool & Wolverine), Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead), Percy Hynes White (My Old Ass) and Sky Yang (Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire). The latter recently celebrated the world premiere of his biographical drama, Justin Lin’s Last Days, at the Sundance Film Festival, where Collider’s Steve Weintraub, had a second to pick his brain about the upcoming horror feature. Teasing the terror to come, Yang said:

“It’s a really thrilling high school horror that also examines what it's like to be stalked by your own deaths. It features an incredible, incredible collective cast and creatives.”

Corin Hardy’s Latest Dance with the Devil

Whistle’s helmer, Hardy, celebrated his feature-length directorial debut with the 2015 horror feature, The Hallow, which he followed up by joining the family of The Conjuring Universe through 2018’s The Nun. This, of course, means Hardy will be staying in his wheelhouse for his third project, giving audiences a solid idea of the chaos and evil that will be conjured from beyond the grave when Whistle eventually rises into cinemas. Opening up about the director’s vision and also the fight that it took to get the movie made, Yang added:

“Again, similar to this, it was an independent, and they just went through it trying to get it made. Corin’s vision is just beyond visually. If you’re a fan of his, you know. He's got such a clear vision, and I'm really excited to see it come to life.”

Aside from some casting announcements that came out in late 2023, updates surrounding Whistle have been few and far between. As of right now, no release date for the teen-centered supernatural horror flick ha