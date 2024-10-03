It's been over 7 years since Jacob Tremblay's Auggie Pullman reminded his family, classmates, and viewers alike about choosing kindness in the book-to-screen adaptation of Wonder. The character's facial features lead him to be a target in school, with his bully Julian (Bryce Gheisar) getting suspended by the end of the film for his behavior. Although one would think that the expulsion would've resulted in a change of heart for the teenager, White Bird proves otherwise. The next R.J. Palacio bestseller to get the screen treatment functions as a far-removed Wonder spin-off, since it briefly picks up on what happened to Julian after he switches to a new school, shifting focus to a riveting cautionary tale told by his grandmother (Helen Mirren) over tea. Although her experience of surviving the Nazi occupation isn't as distinct from others depicted in war dramas that came before it, Marc Forster's latest directorial effort strikes the core through its simple, but purposeful look at the power of humanity.

What Is 'White Bird' About?

The adaptation starts with Julian sitting at a cafeteria table, when a jock approaches him and adverts him that he is at the "loser table." The popular student then proceeds to offer Julian the opportunity to join him and his friends for lunch the next day, an offer that he doesn't ponder lightly. Upon arriving home, the teen is caught by surprise when grand-mère Sara (Mirren) appears and shares with him a personal account from her past in France amid World War II. As she begins to narrate her life story, the plot takes off, and soon enough, viewers are introduced to Sara's younger version (played by Ariella Glaser).

As a Jewish girl, the protagonist fears her safety and that of her parents when hostility begins to creep into their small town. Yet, it is only when she gets escorted out of school by her teacher alongside other Jewish students that she understands the level of hatred that Nazi soldiers harbor against her people. Sara is the only one of the bunch that is able to evade the authorities, and seeks refuge in a barn with the help of Julien (Orlando Schwerdt), a classmate with a limp that she used to make fun of. Julien and his parents protect Sarah by providing her with food, clean clothes, and a place to hide while the war continues. As is expected, she and Julien grow closer and are able to use their imagination to envision a reality where the conflict happening outside doesn't exist.

Ariella Glaser and Orlando Schwerdt Shine in WWII Teen Romance

Close

Although White Bird is being marketed as a Helen Mirren-led project, her presence in the film is limited mostly to narration. Glaser and Schwerdt are the real deal as the young couple at the core of this narrative. As their characters laugh over Charlie Chaplin reenactments and dream about visiting Paris by pretending to go sightseeing from the confines of a dusty car parked inside the barn, the actors pour sensitivity into their scenes. Their many instances of playing make-believe in an enclosed space are packed with joy, care, and humility, contrasting significantly with the ever-growing darkness and hostility taking place outside.

Their touching interactions allow for the film's main message to transpire onscreen. The leads will likely remind viewers of the teen pair in The Book Thief, another YA adaptation set during the Holocaust. Although the main characters are the anchors for Forster's project, the supporting cast is also worth noting. Gillian Anderson, in particular, is a comforting presence throughout the film as Julien's mother. An emotional scene towards the end showcases Anderson's prowess, with the actress taking full advantage of this moment to depict her character in her most vulnerable state.

'White Bird' Doesn't Reinvent the Wheel, But It Has an Endearing Message

Image via Lionsgate

Although the movie's plot isn't groundbreaking by any means, it is well-intentioned and as timely as ever. With political divisiveness and rampant war conflicts taking the world by storm, White Bird comes across as a reminder to offer a helping hand to those around us rather than adding fuel to the fire. This adaptation might've been delayed several times, but despite this, Forster's film hasn't lost its sense of purpose. As the elder version of Sara relays her experience to her grandson, the latter begins to question his actions and reflect on what he has to do to become a better person. After all, his grandmother also went through a similar thought process when she was persecuted during the war and relied on the help of a person she failed to show compassion to before things took a dramatic turn.

In the same way that Forster's Finding Neverland dove into a world of imagination and the importance of play, his latest film also taps into these themes through Sara and Julien's bond. As they direct their attention to light-hearted activities, their relationship becomes even more special onscreen because it contrasts with the hateful and violent reality of this historical period. Through sensitive portrayals by Glaser and Schwerdt, and a moving sequence featuring Anderson, the new Palacio adaptation once again proves that kindness is the remedy to evil, and it is never too late to choose the high road.

7 10 White Bird Review Helen Mirren narrates a YA romance about choosing kindness amid war. Pros Ariella Glaser and Orlando Schwerdt bring levity to their performances as the teen couple at the heart of this Holocaust drama.

Gillian Anderson takes full advantage of her supporting role, shining in an emotional scene toward the end.

The film presents a unifying message that resonates with our present-day reality. Cons The film doesn't present a groundbreaking story set in World War II.

Mirren's participation in the film could've been further explored.

Release Date August 25, 2023 Director Marc Forster Cast Helen Mirren Ariella Glaser , Orlando Schwerdt , Bryce Gheisar , Gillian Anderson Runtime 120 Minutes

White Bird comes to theaters in the U.S. on Friday, October 4.

Get Tickets