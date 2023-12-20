The Big Picture White Bird is a sequel spinoff of Wonder that focuses on the story of the bully, Julian, instead of the bullied character.

The film explores the complexities of bullying by delving into Julian's background and understanding why individuals engage in such behavior.

With themes of kindness, bravery, and compassion, White Bird aims to resonate with the core message of its predecessor while shedding light on often-overlooked aspects of bullying.

White Bird — also being called A Wonder Story for being a sequel spinoff of Wonder — is literally a wonder story about kindness. The film, which was earlier slated for a release in October 2022 and then in August 2023, is based on the best-selling author R.J. Palacio’s graphic novel of the same name. Lionsgate Movies has released a new trailer of White Bird and announced a release date of October 4, 2024 — which is two years later than it was initially planned to hit theaters.

The most beautiful and unique thing about White Bird is that it extends the story of a bully, instead of the one who was bullied. That’s right — White Bird extends the story of Julian, the character who bullied Auggie Pullman in Wonder (2017). Films typically center on the experiences of the bullied, often leaving the bully's story untold. However, understanding the bully's background is vital to fully grasp the complexity of bullying as a whole — to better teach kids about what goes on both sides of the spectrum. The movie will explore Julian's life post-expulsion and shed light on the often-overlooked aspects of why individuals might engage in such behavior.

White Bird will touch on themes of kindness, bravery, and the transformative power of compassion, resonating with the core message of its predecessor. Directed by Marc Forster, known for his emotionally resonant storytelling in Finding Neverland, and penned by screenwriter Mark Bomback, the film’s trailer looks absolutely stunning. Here’s the official synopsis of White Bird:

“In White Bird, we follow Julian (Bryce Gheisar), who has struggled to belong ever since he was expelled from his former school for his treatment of Auggie Pullman. To transform his life, Julian’s grandmother (Helen Mirren) finally reveals to Julian her own story of courage — during her youth in Nazi-occupied France, a boy shelters her from mortal danger. They find first love in a stunning, magical world of their own creation, while the boy’s mother (Gillian Anderson) risks everything to keep her safe.”

More Details About the Plot of ‘White Bird: A Wonder Story’

In White Bird, as Julian grows up and gets his share of real-life problems, his grandmother (Mirren), tells him a tale of her own to uplift him and prepare him for the world. Her story is about finding love in a Nazi-occupied France where the boy shelters her from mortal danger and the boy’s mother (Sex Education’s Anderson) risks everything to keep her safe. It’s basically her way of telling Julian the importance of kindness and how it lives on forever.

Wonder was a tale about a differently-abled child being bullied. White Bird, on the other hand, is about the bully — and you don’t see that often. White Bird will hit cinemas on October 4, 2024. Check out the trailer below.

White Bird Release Date August 25, 2023 Director Marc Forster Cast Helen Mirren , Gillian Anderson , Bryce Gheisar , Olivia Ross Runtime 120 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Adventure , Biography

