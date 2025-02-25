Some months ago, we were all surprised when Marlon Wayans announced that he would make a comeback to the Scary Movie franchise and start working on a new sequel – Scary Movie 6 – which is already slated to premiere in 2026. While we keep building the hype for the highly anticipated comedy movie, though, Wayans wants you to know that he won't stop there. During an interview on Good Morning America, the actor, writer, and producer revealed that he's already got his sights on the next revival: White Chicks.

During the interview, Wayans revealed that fans ask about White Chicks all the time because "they love that movie" and always want to know when it will come back for more. For the last twenty years, White Chicks 2 seemed uncertain, but this time Wayans was a lot more enthusiastic about it. He stated:

"Hey, you know, I think it's time. Let's get 'Scary Movie 6' done and then we'll go and bring out 'White Chicks 2'"

Even though Wayans' comment leaves little room for doubt, the sequel is yet to be made official and fans will only believe that it will happen when the wheels actually start turning. The potential of the movie being a box office hit is big: White Chicks has a huge fanbase across the world that has been quoting and eagerly waiting for a new adventure of FBI agents Marcus and Kevin Copeland in disguise as white girls.

White Chicks was first released in 2004, and even though it failed to impress critics at the time – the movie has a terrible 15% score on Rotten Tomatoes – it managed to rake in over $100 million worldwide. After that, the movie became massively popular on DVD and earned a cult following due to its extremely campy nature: Marlon and Shawn Wayans' disguises as white girls make them look nothing like the women they are supposed to impersonate, but fans found that it was precisely this disconnect that made the movie even funnier.

When Is 'White Chicks 2' Happening?

Despite the excitement, we have to curb our enthusiasm because this isn't the first time that a White Chicks sequel has been brought up. One of the most recent announcements of the long-gestating sequel came in 2019, but after that, the rumors died down again. This is the first time that Wayans has brought it up in years, but the fact that he's actually revived the Scary Movie franchise might indicate that he and his brothers are in the mood to bring more of their best comedies back to the big screen.

The cast of the original White Chicks also featured Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Busy Phillips (Cougar Town), Maitland Ward (Boy Meets World), Jaime King (Black Summer), Frankie Faison (Grey's Anatomy), Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale), John Heard (NCIS: Los Angeles), Anne Dudek (Bosch) and Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter: New Blood).

You can stream White Chicks on Hoopla.