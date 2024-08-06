The Big Picture White Chicks, starring Shawn and Marlon Wayans, is currently the #10 most popular movie on Netflix.

The Wayans brothers have writing credits for the film, with Keenen Ivory Wayans directing.

Despite low Rotten Tomatoes scores, White Chicks is considered a cult classic that brings joy to many.

One of the most unmistakable movies ever has clawed its way into the Netflix top 10. White Chicks, the 2004 cult classic starring Shawn and Marlon Wayans, is currently the #10 most popular movie to watch on Netflix. White Chicks falls just short of Minions and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as well as The Cat in the Hat, another movie with a poor Rotten Tomatoes score that has found streaming success on Netflix. In addition to Marlon and Shawn Wayans, White Chicks also stars Busy Phillips, Maitland Ward, Jaime King, and John Heard. The movie currently sits at two "rotten" scores of 15% from critics and 55% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Both Marlon and Shawn Wayans have a writing credit for White Chicks, with Xavier Cook, Michael Anthony Snowden, Andrew McElfresh, and Keenen Ivory Wayans also getting credit for the story. Ivory Wayans also directed the film and has only directed one movie since, Little Man in 2006. Ivory Wayans did, however, direct an episode of In Living Color in 2012, but his directorial gloves have been off since then. He did find work more recently, writing eight episodes of The Last O.G., the TBS comedy starring Tracy Morgan. White Chicks may not have the review scores to turn heads, but it is viewed as a cult classic that has brought joy to many people for the last 20 years and will likely continue to do so for the next 20.

What Else Is Streaming on Netflix That’s Popular?

Close

It is no surprise that movie legend Tom Cruise has two films sitting comfortably inside the Netflix top 10, with Jack Reacher and the sequel, Never Go Back, landing at the #5 and #1 spots, respectively. Also at the top of the Netflix charts is Sandy Cheeks' new SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off movie, which has "rotten" scores of 55% and 28% from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. RED, the 2010 action-comedy starring Bruce Willis and Morgan Freeman, is also in the top 10, sitting at the #6 spot just ahead of the aforementioned Cat in the Hat movie. Netflix is the biggest streaming service by subscriber number in the world, and the diversity of films inside the top 10 is proof there's something to watch on the platform for everyone.

White Chicks is currently the #10 most popular movie on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and stream White Chicks exclusively on Netflix.

White Chicks White Chicks is a comedy film that follows FBI agents Kevin and Marcus Copeland, portrayed by Shawn and Marlon Wayans, as they go undercover as white socialites to foil a kidnapping plot. When the wealthy heiresses Brittany and Tiffany Wilson, their original targets, are injured, the agents disguise themselves as the Wilson sisters to maintain their cover. As they immerse themselves in high society, they face a series of hilarious mishaps and challenges, blending humor with an outrageous exploration of identity and deception. Director Keenen Ivory Wayans Cast Marlon Wayans , Shawn Wayans , Busy Philipps , Maitland Ward , Jaime King , Frankie Faison , Lochlyn Munro , John Heard Runtime 109 Minutes Writers Keenen Ivory Wayans , Shawn Wayans , Marlon Wayans , Andrew McElfresh , Michael Anthony Snowden , Xavier Cook

WATCH ON NETFLIX