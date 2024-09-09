Is it too early to get ready for Christmas? Maybe, but 'tis the season for holiday classics to get new physical media editions before moviegoers start decking the halls. One of the most beloved Christmas classics is the romantic musical spectacle White Christmas. The Michael Curtiz-directed film starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024. To celebrate, Paramount Pictures is releasing its riveting dance on 4K Blu-ray for the first time.

White Christmas will be receiving a 4K/Blu-ray/Digital combo pack slipcover edition on November 5, 2024.

The limited edition packaging features the stunning original poster art of Crosby, Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen on a snow-covered winter Vermont night in their unique Santa Claus-inspired outfits. There are no special features announced for this version yet, but it should at least have all the features from the previous 65th anniversary Blu-ray release. White Christmas now joins other Paramount Christmas classics on 4K like Holiday Inn, It's a Wonderful Life, and Scrooged.

“I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” in Ultra HD 4K

Close

Taking place after World War II, White Christmas follows two former army buddies, Bob Wallace (Crosby) and Phil Davis (Kaye), who became famous by starting a traveling singing duo. When they meet the sister act of Betty (Clooney) and Judy (Vera-Ellen), they plan to take their show to the next level. This is all the while getting romantically entangled with the sisters. During the holiday season, they land at a cozy Vermont inn. An inn that just so happens to be owned by their former Army general. As a thank you, they put on a heartwarming show for their general-turned-friend and try to bring a white Christmas to this little community.

What can be said about White Christmas that hasn't already been stuffed down a chimney a thousand times? From the rich acting to the gorgeous cinematography to the emotional story to the breathtaking soundtrack, it's considered one of the best films ever made. Songs like “The Best Things,” “Snow,” “Mandy,” and “I Wish I Was Back in the Army,” are some of the most joyful tunes you'll ever listen to, while “White Christmas” and “Count Your Blessings” will pull at your heartstrings no matter how many times you watch it. However, beyond the music and transcendent scenery that’ll look divine in 4K, White Christmas is everything the magical holiday season should be. It's a great tale about friendship, family, and doing things for the people you love out of the genuine kindness of your heart. It belongs in the same conversation as other Christmas classics like Miracle of 34th Street, and It’s a Wonderful Life because of that.

You can watch White Christmas on most paid VOD services, like Fandango at Home . The new 4K edition is up for pre-order now on Amazon for $25.99 USD . White Christmas ’ original trailer can be viewed below.

white christmas Release Date October 14, 1954 Director Michael Curtiz Cast Bing Crosby , Danny Kaye , Rosemary Clooney , Vera-Ellen , Dean Jagger , Mary Wickes Runtime 120 Main Genre Comedy Writers Norman Krasna , Norman Panama , Melvin Frank Tagline Joyous entertainment for every season, any year!!!! Expand

Watch on Prime Video