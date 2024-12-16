After seven decades, a movie more than has enough rights to cement itself as a Christmas classic. That's the case with the 1954 film White Christmas. The movie features the songs of legendary composer and songwriter Irving Berlin. With an all-star cast of Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney (yes, that's George Clooney's aunt), Danny Kaye, and Vera Ellen, the film is still a hit with audiences seventy years later. Just as the film celebrates the milestone, it's entered Prime Video's Top 10. The film already got a special 4K treatment earlier this year to honor the anniversary as well.

White Christmas centers around two friends, Bob Wallace (Crosby) and Phil Davis (Kaye), who served in the Army together. After Phil saves Bob's life, the two return from duty and begin performing as a duo. As their success as Wallace & Davis grows, they're asked to come to a Florida nightclub to see the Haynes Sisters – Betty (Clooney) and Judy (Ellen) – perform. When Phil sees this as a matchmaking opportunity, he changes their plans and follows the women up to an inn in Pine Tree, Vermont, where they've booked a residency for the holidays. As it would turn out, the inn, which is actually in financial straits due to a lack of winter weather, is owned and run by Phil and Bob's former Army General. The quartet hatch a plan to drum up business for the Columbia Inn by putting on a Wallace & Davis production and, of course, pair off in the process.

Move Over, 'Holiday Inn,' 'White Christmas' Is the Superior Bing Crosby Movie

White Christmas was initially supposed to serve as a follow-up/continuation/sequel of sorts to the 1942 movie musical Holiday Inn. That concept was short-lived when Fred Astaire dropped out of the project that would eventually become White Christmas. The concepts in and of themselves are similar, with the logline of Holiday Inn being:

Lovely Linda Mason has crooner Jim Hardy head over heels, but suave stepper Ted Hanover wants her for his new dance partner after fickle Lila Dixon gives him the brush. Jim's supper club, Holiday Inn, is the setting for the chase by Hanover and his manager.

White Christmas not only created the opportunity for a new recording of Bing Crosby singing the title song "White Christmas," but features other catchy tunes such as "Sisters" and "The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing." If you ever listen to the film's soundtrack, you might notice that Ellen's name is missing from the credits. This is because Judy's singing parts were done by a different artist, Trudy Stephens, since Vera Ellen was a dancer by trade. Rosemary Clooney, a singer, faced the opposite issue; she famously wished they could've dubbed her dancing the way Ellen's vocals had been dubbed.

