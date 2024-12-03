When it comes to holiday classics, there are few films that capture the zeitgeist and delight of the season better than White Christmas. Its lighthearted whimsy and timeless Irving Berlin music has made it a picture that transcends generations. But it may very well be its cast of characters that help the movie stand out as the holiday crème de la crème. Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye are undoubtedly one of the screen’s best pairings as Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, and, of course, the movie would be nothing without Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen as sisters, Betty and Judy Haynes. Often considered one of the best on-screen siblings of all time, the two are still a delight to watch throughout the various musical numbers. However, their perfect pairing was the result of very different styles.

Vera-Ellen and Rosemary Clooney Were Opposite Talents

By most meaningful metrics, White Christmas is technically a perfect movie musical. It’s filled with a spectacular selection of Berlin songs, both larger-than-life and intimate, memorable characters, and expertly crafted dance sequences, many of which heavily rely on the talents of Ellen and Clooney. However, the two could not have been more different when it came to their specialties. In the case of Ellen, she remains one of the most talented dancers to ever grace the screen, an ability that is beyond evident in White Christmas thanks to numbers such as "The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing" and "Mandy". In fact, according to Wednesday Journal of Oak Park and River Forest, Ellen was one of the youngest Rockettes in history, joining the famous troop at just 18 years old. However, her talents as a vocalist didn’t quite match her dancing skills.

As recounted by Good Housekeeping, Ellen was mostly dubbed by singer Trudy Stevens, with the actress only using her real voice once, at the very beginning of the song "Snow". Of course, it’s easy to not even notice that Judy’s singing voice did not belong to Ellen, as her masterful dance work steals every scene she’s in. Whether it’s her partnered work with Kaye, or a solo number, Ellen is truly the best of the best. As for her on-screen sister, Clooney, she faced her own difficulties when it came to the role of Betty.

Rosemary Clooney was an incredible vocalist, but when it came to choreography, she was nowhere near as confident as Ellen. According to Good Housekeeping, Clooney stated that White Christmas would have been a perfect movie if someone could have dubbed her dancing. Indeed, Clooney is only involved in two dance sequences, the first being "Sisters", and the other the rehearsal sequence. However, it is the varying talent of the actresses that makes their pairing so iconic.

Vera-Ellen and Rosemary Clooney’s Differences Are What Make ‘White Christmas’ Great

Though the actresses had varied strengths, the film brilliantly balances their talents. In many ways, it’s hard to talk about one character without the other, what with their arcs being so closely intertwined. And, of course, their "Sisters" duet is perhaps the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the characters. The number is a brilliant way to introduce the duo, as it personifies their relationships and characters as a whole, but also puts the actresses on even ground. Ellen’s dubbing isn’t at all noticeable when paired with Clooney’s vocals, and the choreography is simple enough to make Clooney’s skills look equal to Ellen’s.

What many audiences don’t realize is that, after "Sisters", the two talents actually have very few numbers together. In fact, their in-universe musical numbers almost never have the two performing together again. While it may seem like a strange pivot considering that Judy and Betty are supposed to be a sister act, it’s actually a brilliant way to shine a light on their individual talents. A great example can be found when Phil, Bob, Betty and Judy rehearse their big holiday spectacular. Clooney gets to not only show off her dynamic voice, but her vaudevillian skills, while Ellen follows her act with a lavish dance number. By keeping their numbers back to back, the movie makes it seem as though they are one act, while allowing each actress to show off what they do best. Additionally, such numbers give both actresses the solo time they deserve. After all, their talents were so unique that each deserved their time to shine. Indeed, White Christmas may have challenged the performers, but they turned in performances that absolutely make the holiday classic shine, seven decades after its release.

white christmas Release Date October 14, 1954 Director Michael Curtiz Cast Bing Crosby , Danny Kaye , Rosemary Clooney , Vera-Ellen Runtime 120 Minutes

