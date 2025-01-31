If you're a fan of crime movies, you’ve probably seen your fair share of violence take place on screen. Crimes, by their very definition, tend to harm people, and the clearest/most outwardly shocking tend to be of a physical nature. Even if violence isn't non-stop in such films, movies like Goodfellas, The Godfather, and Reservoir Dogs all have a good deal of bloodshed, violence, and death, being about crimes of a more violent nature.

But then there are also white-collar crimes, which can be defined as crimes of a non-violent nature that can include things like “public corruption, health care fraud, mortgage fraud, and money laundering.” These crimes do harm, but in less outward or intimate ways, for the most part, and given the impact such activities can have, there are still a fair few movies about white-collar crime, including those ranked below.

10 'Wall Street' (1987)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Oliver Stone wrote Scarface, and traded that kind of crime movie for a crime film of the white-collar variety several years later, when he both co-wrote and directed Wall Street. It deals with the shadier side of stockbroking on, you guessed it, Wall Street, with Michael Douglas playing the infamous Gordon Gekko, a completely ruthless man known for how effectively he can take part in great corporate raids.

People in the film act a little like gangsters, or seem to be aspiring to become gangster-like in their approach to business, and that makes Wall Street feel pretty high-stakes and tense for a white-collar crime movie. It serves as a time capsule for the 1980s, in some ways, but much of what it has to say about things like greed and business remains unfortunately relevant, even all these decades later.

9 'War Dogs' (2016)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Speaking of Scarface, War Dogs has a poster that’s supposed to look a bit like the one for that aforementioned 1983 gangster classic. Rather than being about becoming a drug kingpin, though, War Dogs is about two young men who are both ambitious arms dealers, and the fallout that comes along when they take on a massive job that sees them controlling a huge supply of ammunition; about $300 million worth, all up.

On top of being uncomfortable and uneasy, War Dogs is also darkly funny, and it doesn’t nail such an ambitious tone in terms of balance, but it’s generally a good watch. It’s not one of Todd Phillips’ best-known films, but it definitely deserves to be recognized more than the sequels he’s made to date, that’s for sure.

8 'Michael Clayton' (2007)

Directed by Tony Gilroy

Some thrillers sound exciting on paper and end up being thrilling in execution, though then there are others, like Michael Clayton, that might not sound quite as impactful on paper, but end up working thanks to the execution. The fairly drab title for this one doesn’t help, and the premise – which is, broadly speaking, about a lawyer discovering a cover-up – only sounds a little better.

But it’s the way that Michael Clayton is paced and acted that makes it soar surprisingly well. It gives the likes of George Clooney, Tilda Swinton, and Tom Wilkinson some of the best roles they’ve ever had, and though it’s a slow-burn sort of story, where it ends up going makes it more than worth sticking with. It’s not quite old enough to be called a classic yet, but there’s definitely an argument to be made that it’s underrated.