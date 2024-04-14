The Big Picture White Collar on Netflix offers unique and intriguing mysteries inspired by history and white-collar crimes, setting it apart from typical crime shows.

All six seasons of White Collar are streaming now on Netflix, and it's evident why audiences are so captivated by the cons and crime-solving in this hit crime drama series. The show follows the highly intelligent and charismatic con man, Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer), working as a consultant alongside the FBI agent that caught him in the first place, Peter Burke (Tim DeKay). With a resurgence in popularity and talks of a reboot in the works, White Collar once again proves that it has a distinct flair that sets it apart from other popular crime procedurals. Not one to be lost among other popular police television series like Law & Order and NCIS, White Collar boasts some of the most interesting, unconventional, and surprisingly worldly mysteries and solutions in each of its episodes, making each season feel like a tasting menu of captivating stories.

White Collar leaves such a distinct impression on audiences because of its sheer variety of puzzles that not only take inspiration from sources not typically found in crime shows, but also demand equally interesting solutions. And if that wasn't enough, the rivals-turned-friends relationship between Peter and Neal that serves as the foundation of the show is one of the most compelling dynamics on television. Suited up with endearing relationships and complex mysteries, White Collar's approach to crime procedural storytelling is exciting, appealing, and just as charming as Neal Caffrey himself.

'White Collar's Mysteries Combine History and Heisting

Breaking from the mold of other procedurals, most of the cases Peter and Neal tackle in White Collar are starkly different from other series in the genre. The series follows agent Peter Burke as he leads the FBI's White Collar Crime Unit while working with former con artist and master forger, Neal Caffrey. White-collar crimes, as referenced by the title, deal with financially motivated crimes, often committed by people and organizations of higher-class standing, meaning that the issues Neal and Peter have to solve aren't just your typical police mysteries. By focusing on a type of crime that isn't often the focus in most procedural TV shows, White Collar's weekly problems in each episode are unique and distinct for most audiences. The sheer variety of these episodes is one of the main reasons fans are so enraptured with the series.

Each episode’s conflict isn’t just varied in subject, but also features interesting solutions, whether it be through a masterful forgery or a sly double-crossing performance. As an example of the myriad mysteries in the show, in just the first season alone, Peter and Neal infiltrate New York Fashion Week, search for a stolen Bible of miracles, and investigate a suspicious medical charity. White Collar doesn't deal with murders as often like other crime shows. Neal has a Batman-esque rule against guns and is understandably squeamish around dead bodies. Instead, the show focuses on combining mystery solving with suave social interactions, reminiscent of shows like Suits.

Another important distinguishing feature of White Collar is its sprawling connections to history and culture. With a focus on white collar crime, art history is one of the most frequent subjects that the series tackles. Neal's criminal background makes him equal parts suave con man and high-class art and history savant. Though other series typically reserve the more technical aspects of evidence analysis to side characters (think Abby from NCIS), that responsibility falls to Neal instead. With his expertise and scrutinizing eye, he's able to identify anything from fake historical bonds to forged IDs.

The added historical element to the crimes adds another layer of complexity to each episode. When a fake escort murders multiple people, the crime's connection to stolen jade artifacts nearly makes it an international incident. When Neal has a competition with a rival forger trying to pay off his mob debt, even an auction of a revolutionary-era wine bottle is turned into a high-stakes chess match. Though history isn't always seen as exciting for most audiences, White Collar successfully combines history with crime drama to make the show mentally stimulating in its own unique way.

Neal and Peter have a Cat and Mouse Relationship

The most important foundation of the series is the unlikely duo of Peter and Neal. As an FBI agent and master con artist, the two are equipped with vastly different, but complementary, skills. They are forced to contend with their own mistrust of one another as they face their weekly case and also navigate their personal motivations. However, the relationship between the two is far more personal than just a cop working with a robber.

Since it was Peter who first caught and arrested Neal, there is an already established familiarity between the two, even if the fondness is rather lacking. The two had already been playing a cat-and-mouse game of chase for years, which led to them developing intimate knowledge of the other person, despite not actually being friends. This created a dynamic between characters that feels wholly unique, even as it bears similar strengths to other prominent show duos. Whenever the FBI is mistrustful of Neal, it's surprisingly Peter who comes to his defense, as his expertise on Caffrey's criminal activity makes him an acute judge of his actions. And, in turn, Neal is there to provide Peter with the social and emotional nudges in the right direction that the work-obsessed agent often needs.

Neal Caffrey Is Based on the Same Person as 'Catch Me If You Can'

With such a variety of subjects in each of its weekly episodes, White Collar feels like a Renaissance show, much in the same way that it's led by Renaissance man, Neal Caffrey. Charming, suave, and wickedly intelligent, Neal is a protagonist who is distinct in a genre where most characters come from more straight-laced backgrounds, but that's why he's such a joy to watch. Though it may not follow so closely to crime shows, it's actually strikingly reminiscent of the hit movie, Catch Me If You Can, a Steven Spielberg movie that follows a con man evading an FBI agent.

Those similarities are no coincidence. Neal's con man talents are actually based on Frank Abagnale Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio), which would make Peter his very own Agent Hanratty (Tom Hanks). Like Abagnale, Neal was a forger who lied his way into wealth and privilege, while avoiding a federal agent on his tail. And in real life, Abagnale Jr. did go on to work as a consultant for the FBI; yet another similarity with White Collar's very own.

Ultimately, it’s these unique perspectives juxtaposed with one another and the endearing connection between Neal and Peter that keeps the series feeling fresh and unique throughout its six seasons. Each serialized episode has a distinct flair that makes them all more memorable than your run-of-the-mill mysteries each week, adding spice and variety to your typical crime procedural programming.

White Collar is streaming now on Netflix in the U.S.

