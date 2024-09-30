The month is ending on a good note for White Collar fans as a new update has surfaced regarding the series’ revival. In particular, it has been confirmed that FBI Special Agent Clinton Jones, played by Sharif Atkins throughout the police procedural’s six seasons, will be a part of the reboot, although specifics remain unclear. Atkins revealed this to TVLine less than a week after creator Jeff Eastin dropped a major update about the new series, including its supposed title, White Collar: Renaissance, and that of the pilot episode "Masquerade."

Recently, Atkins said of his character’s involvement in the upcoming White Collar series, “I’ve talked to [creator] Jeff Eastin a bit here and there, and yeah, Jones is still in the world.” While he failed to divulge more, the actor commented on the show’s script, hinting that Jones has gotten a promotion. He continued:

“I’m curious about what’s Jones doing these days. What department is he heading? What team is he leading? It’s really exciting. I’ve heard that the script is top-notch. It pays homage, beautifully, to the late Willie Garson, and it just really picks back up where it left off in terms of the wit and the excitement and the relationships. I’m looking forward to it myself.”

The ER alum further reflected on the original White Collar series, describing the experience on the show for more than half a decade as “a good time.” He added, “There’s something special about working in a city like New York. It’s something that really bonds you, and the experience, for all of us, is something that, for sure, we’ll never forget.”

The Original 'White Collar' Was a Smash Hit for a Reason

Image via USA Network

Created by Eastin, the original White Collar series starred Tim DeKay as FBI Special Agent Peter Burke and Matt Bomer as Neal Caffrey, a charming and multi-talented con man who works as both Burke's criminal informant and an FBI consultant. The show premiered on the USA Network on October 23, 2009, and ran for six seasons, ending on December 18, 2014.

Starring alongside DeKay and Bomer in White Collar were Willie Garson as Neal’s con man best friend Mozzie, Tiffani Thiessen as Peter’s wife Elizabeth, Marsha Thomason as FBI Special Agent Diana Berrigan, and Atkins as FBI Special Agent Clinton Jones. Furthermore, Hilarie Burton acted as Neal’s love interest, insurance investigator Sara Ellis, while Diahann Carroll played June Ellington, a wealthy widow whom Neal befriends and ends up living with.

White Collar: Renaissance is still in the works while the original series is streaming on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX