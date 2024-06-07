The Big Picture White Collar remains popular for its brilliant storyline and action, with a confirmed reboot in development.

Creator Jeff Eastin announced the reboot with a script already in progress, promising answers and a fresh start for old and new viewers.

The reboot will also honor the late Willie Garson in a heartfelt manner, capturing the essence of the original series.

Despite concluding about a decade ago, the widely acclaimed series White Collar continues to be one of America's most-loved police procedural dramas thanks to its superb storyline, endless action, and brilliant team. Thankfully, fans may soon get to watch new episodes as creator Jeff Eastin recently confirmed that a reboot is indeed in development, with a script already in the works. There have been talks in the past about a possible revival of the show, with even lead actor Matt Bomer also giving hints earlier in April; however, Eastin's latest confirmation may be just what fans need to keep their hopes up.

Speaking at Variety’s TV Fest, Eastin made the announcement while revealing his role in the upcoming project. "We’re gonna reboot. I’m writing the script," he said. The showrunner, joined by stars Bomer, Tim DeKay and Tiffani Thiessen on the panel, failed to divulge further details about the script's development, but according to DeKay, it promises to "answer all the questions that one would have if you watched the show, and it would introduce the show to those who haven’t seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed."

All six seasons of White Collar aired on USA Network from 2009 to 2014 and eventually became available to stream on Netflix for U.S. subscribers. The reboot may premiere on Hulu, though there's been no confirmation yet. Regardless, the project seems to be "moving in the right direction," as Bomer revealed when addressing the future of the series back in April.

What To Expect In The 'White Collar' Reboot

Lots of plans are going down for the White Collar reboot but with no plot details unveiled yet. However, Eastin pointed at the open-ended conclusion in the series finale, saying, "If you get to the finale, with Neal [Bomer] walking in Paris, that was always the setup. I always left it open, and as the years passed, it seemed more like a distant hope. But say thank you to Suits for starting this streaming trend. They were doing great and got people watching White Collar now on Netflix. That's doing really, really good. Off of that, it’s like, 'Hey, let’s do another one.'"

The reboot will also pay tribute to Willie Garson, who played Mozzie in the show and passed away in 2021. "It honors Willie, too, in a profound way," DeKay said. "With such sensitivity and such heart," Thiessen added. "I told Jeff after I finished it. I literally was so excited, but at the same time, I had tears in my eyes, for good reason. You captured the suspense, the thrill, the characters and the love in that reboot."

All seasons of White Collar are available to stream on Netflix.

