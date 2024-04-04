The Big Picture White Collar fans rejoice! All six seasons are back on Netflix, with rumors swirling about a potential reboot in the works.

Matt Bomer, who played the charismatic con-man Neal Caffery, hints at a revival and possible return to his iconic role.

The popular crime drama series, known for its blend of comedy and drama, showcases Bomer's star power and quality acting.

It sure is a fun time to be a fan of White Collar. One of the best crime drama shows of the 2010s, surrounding the life of the complex Neal Caffery, has made its return to streaming giant Netflix. Starring Matt Bomer as the charismatic con-man, all six seasons of the show, which ran from 2009 to 2014 on the USA Network, are available to stream in the US for Netflix subscribers in a move that could ultimately lead to a reboot of the popular procedural drama, according to Bomer.

Bomer has been riding a brilliant wave of success in recent months. The actor's brilliance has been on show alongside Bradley Cooper in Maestro, where Bomer played David Oppenheim, who had an affair with Leonard Bernstein. Another of his most recent roles sees Bomer portraying Hawkins Fuller in the Paramount+ acclaimed limited series Fellow Travelers. However, Bomer's big break came when, in 2009, he began playing Neal Caffery on the USA network, a role which ultimately established him as a household name. Speaking with Deadline during The Actor’s Side video series, Bomer revealed that he might not be done with the role, confirming that a revival is "in the works".

After describing Caffery as a "multi-dimensional guy" who had a "very different public face than a private face" along with his "own set of tragic flaws," Bomer addressed the prospects of a White Collar revival. "Yeah, yeah. It is possible. I guess it is technically in the works. You know these things are never quite as easy as you'd want them to be," the actor explained. "And pretty much all of that is out of our control. It seems to be that they are moving in the right direction, and it could be a very real thing in the next year or two." Having noted that he had served as producer in the final seasons of the original White Collar, Bomer confirms that he could come on board as a producer on a rebooted series.

The Process to Bring Back the Con-Man

Close

White Collar offered early proof of Bomer's star power and quality. Starring alongside Tim DeKay as FBI agent Peter Burke, Tiffani Thiessen as Peter’s wife Elizabeth, and Willie Garson as Caffery's paranoid friend Theodore "Mozzie" Winter among others, Bomer and the cast delivered a thrilling blend of comedy and crime drama. Bomer's comments aren't the first wherein the actor has speculated at the prospect of a revival of the series. Late last year, the actor revealed they were "legitimate talks" regarding the return of the fan favorite procedural drama. “It’s actually very legitimate talk, it’s in conversation,” he said, then added, “a lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we’ll see what happens,”

All six seasons of White Collar are available to stream on Netflix and Hulu.

White Collar A white-collar criminal agrees to help the FBI catch other white-collar criminals using his expertise as an art and securities thief, counterfeiter, and conman. Release Date October 23, 2009 Creator Jeff Eastin Cast Matthew Bomer , Tim Dekay Willie Garson , Tiffani Thiessen , Marsha Thomason Seasons 6

WATCH ON NETFLIX