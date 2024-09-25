White Collar fans, rejoice! We are a step closer to Neil Caffrey’s (Matt Bomber) return. Series creator Jeff Eastin has dropped a new update about the reboot, and it assures that we are closer to the new installment than ever. A few weeks ago, Eastin revealed to his followers on X that the script for the reboot is finally going to the studio, now he has followed up on it with a new status update.

The fan-favorite creator took to X to share “Can report the studio is very happy with the new White Collar script.” As for the fans who were curious about the title of the new show, he shared the top page of the script, which reveals it to be White Collar: Renaissance. Further, the pilot episode written by Estain is titled, ‘Masquerade.’ This is very exciting for fans who have waited a long time for their favorite FBI consultant’s return.

What to Expect From ‘White Collar’ Reboot?

The original series ran between 2009-2014 and followed the charming con man Neal Caffrey, who teams up with FBI Special Agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) as a criminal informant and helps the team in solving cases week after week. While there are lots of plans for the new installment of the show, none have been revealed so far plot-wise. Nonetheless, Eastin previously pointed at the open-ended conclusion in the series finale, "If you get to the finale, with Neal [Bomer] walking in Paris, that was always the setup. I always left it open, and as the years passed, it seemed more like a distant hope.”

With the new title revealed, it remains to be seen how Neil ushers a new era of renaissance in the upcoming reboot. As for the fans of the original show, the reboot also plans to pay homage to certain actors like Willie Garson, who played Mozzie in the show, and passed away in 2021. The series aims to bring back many of the fan-favorite characters. The original series cast includes Tiffani Thiessen as Peter’s wife Elizabeth Burke, Marsha Thomason as FBI Agent Diana Berrigan, Sharif Atkins as Agent Clinton Jones, along with Hilarie Burton as Sara Ellis, and Natalie Morales as Agent Lauren Cruz. The recurring cast includes Diahann Carroll, James Rebhorn, Bridget Regan, Gloria Votsis, Ross McCall, and many more.

All seasons of White Collar are available to stream on Netflix. You can check out Eastin’s post above and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

White Collar A white-collar criminal agrees to help the FBI catch other white-collar criminals using his expertise as an art and securities thief, counterfeiter, and conman. Creator Cast Matt Bomer , Tim Dekay Willie Garson , Tiffani Thiessen , Sharif Atkins , Marsha Thomason , Hilarie Burton , Diahann Carroll , Natalie Morales , Bridget Regan , Ross McCall , Gloria Votsis , Sheena Colette , Alexandra Daddario , Alex Kruz , Christopher Stadulis , Treat Williams , Mark Sheppard , Brian James Pepe , Judith Ivey , Gavin Lee , Noah Emmerich , Kelly McCreary , Piper Kenny , Steven Weisz , James Schram , Jayce Bartok , Charlie Hewson , Daralina Komar , Ryan James Nolan , Beau Bridges , Michael Crowe , Sprague Grayden , Eyas Younis , Isaach De Bankole Main Genre Crime Creator(s) Jeff Eastin Network USA Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Disney+ , Netflix Character(s) Neal Caffrey , Peter Burke , Mozzie , Elizabeth Burke , Clinton Jones , Diana Berrigan , Sara Ellis , June , Lauren Cruz , Rebecca , Matthew Keller , Alex Hunter , FBI Agent , Kate , Paramedic , Sam Phelps , Curtis Hagen , Ellen Parker , Alan Woodford , Garrett Fowler , Yvonne , OPR Agent , Devlin , Blake , Office Receptionist , Agent Westley , Agent Kramer , Younger Ellen , Aubrey , Luc Renaud Release Date October 23, 2009 Seasons 6 Expand

