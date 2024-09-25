White Collar fans, rejoice! We are a step closer to Neil Caffrey’s (Matt Bomber) return. Series creator Jeff Eastin has dropped a new update about the reboot, and it assures that we are closer to the new installment than ever. A few weeks ago, Eastin revealed to his followers on X that the script for the reboot is finally going to the studio, now he has followed up on it with a new status update.

The fan-favorite creator took to X to share “Can report the studio is very happy with the new White Collar script.” As for the fans who were curious about the title of the new show, he shared the top page of the script, which reveals it to be White Collar: Renaissance. Further, the pilot episode written by Estain is titled, ‘Masquerade.’ This is very exciting for fans who have waited a long time for their favorite FBI consultant’s return.

What to Expect From ‘White Collar’ Reboot?

The original series ran between 2009-2014 and followed the charming con man Neal Caffrey, who teams up with FBI Special Agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) as a criminal informant and helps the team in solving cases week after week. While there are lots of plans for the new installment of the show, none have been revealed so far plot-wise. Nonetheless, Eastin previously pointed at the open-ended conclusion in the series finale, "If you get to the finale, with Neal [Bomer] walking in Paris, that was always the setup. I always left it open, and as the years passed, it seemed more like a distant hope.”

With the new title revealed, it remains to be seen how Neil ushers a new era of renaissance in the upcoming reboot. As for the fans of the original show, the reboot also plans to pay homage to certain actors like Willie Garson, who played Mozzie in the show, and passed away in 2021. The series aims to bring back many of the fan-favorite characters. The original series cast includes Tiffani Thiessen as Peter’s wife Elizabeth Burke, Marsha Thomason as FBI Agent Diana Berrigan, Sharif Atkins as Agent Clinton Jones, along with Hilarie Burton as Sara Ellis, and Natalie Morales as Agent Lauren Cruz. The recurring cast includes Diahann Carroll, James Rebhorn, Bridget Regan, Gloria Votsis, Ross McCall, and many more.

All seasons of White Collar are available to stream on Netflix. You can check out Eastin’s post above and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

