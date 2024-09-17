It’s a good time to be a White Collar fan, the Matt Bomber-led series is in midst of revival and fans are eagerly waiting for it. The reboot news came after the series made its way to Netflix and garnered many eyeballs, following Suits success on streaming services, TV procedurals have found a new life and audience. A reboot of the Jeff Eastin-created series was confirmed some time ago but fans have been waiting for an update since. The creator recently gave an update to hype the fans further.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Eastin wrote “New White Collar script going to the studio,” however he did not provide any updates on the story itself. The update came as Bomber attended the Emmy Awards, as he was nominated for his latest series, Fellow Travelers.

What to Expect From the ‘White Collar’ Reboot

While not much is known about the plot, Bomber previously revealed that the script is “completely in line and in keeping with the show that we were able to do six seasons of.” Elaborating further he said it “feels like he was able to pick up the right where we left off.” The Emmy-nominated actor revealed, “It’s a really intelligent, fun, organic way to bring all the characters back together to pay tribute to Willie Garson, Diahann Carroll and folks we’ve lost since the show ended, which was really important to me. It’s something that if you enjoyed the show, you really will have a good time watching it.”

The original series ran between 2009-2014 and followed the charming con man Neal Caffrey (Bomer), who pairs up with FBI Special Agent in Charge Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) as a criminal informant and helps the FBI in solving cases week after week. Along with winning fans’ hearts it also garnered much critical appreciation and gave us some of today’s top on-screen performers. It’ll be exciting to see fan-favorite characters return to our screens.

While some cast members have since passed away, the show will find a way to pay homage to these characters. The original series ensemble cast includes Tiffani Thiessen as Peter’s wife Elizabeth Burke, Marsha Thomason as FBI Agent Diana Berrigan, Sharif Atkins as Agent Clinton Jones, along with Hilarie Burton as Sara Ellis, and Natalie Morales as Agent Lauren Cruz. The recurring cast includes Diahann Carroll, James Rebhorn, Bridget Regan, Gloria Votsis, Ross McCall, and more.

All seasons of White Collar are available to stream on Netflix.