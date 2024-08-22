The Big Picture White Collar fans can rejoice as a reboot is in the works, with a script that remains true to the show's original tone.

The revival aims to pay tribute to lost cast members and bring back the beloved characters in an intelligent and organic way.

Although the decision for the reboot is not in Matt Bomer's hands, he looks forward to potentially reprising his role as Neal Caffery.

It's been a special year for White Collar enthusiasts. In what ultimately was no April Fool's joke, the procedural drama made its way to Netflix for viewers in the US, and not long after, series lead Matt Bomer confirmed that a reboot was in the works. "Yeah, yeah. It is possible. I guess it is technically in the works. You know these things are never quite as easy as you'd want them to be," the actor said at the time. The White Collar reboot has not been greenlit officially, but a script is in place, and according to star Bomer, it's "really intelligent."

White Collar established itself as one of the best crime drama shows of the 2010s with an intellectually immersive and fun storyline. Now, according to Bomer, the revival is looking to have a similar flow. Speaking in a recent interview, Bomer discussed the reboot and his hopes for it. “[The script is] completely in line and in keeping with the show that we were able to do six seasons of,” the Emmy nominated actor revealed. “It really just feels like he was able to pick up the right where we left off.” He adds, “It’s a really intelligent, fun, organic way to bring all the characters back together to pay tribute to Willie Garson, Diahann Carroll and folks we’ve lost since the show ended, which was really important to me. It’s something that if you enjoyed the show, you really will have a good time watching it.”

The thought of a White Collar return is a truly exciting one as it will likely bring back the genius character of Neal Caffery. However, in this recent chat, Bomer is quick to note that the decision regarding bringing back the series is beyond his pay grade and though he looks forward to a return. “So much of that experience was just being with that group of people,” the actor said, adding that he remains close friend's with co-star, Tim DeKay, who portrayed FBI special agent Peter Burke. “We worked long hours on that show, and it never felt like work. It was just such a fun, free, open environment and a great place to just create and explore the characters.”

A Reboot Will Bring Answers

Much has transpired since White Collar ended, with Willie Garson and Diahann Carroll, who played Caffery's paranoid friend Theodore "Mozzie" Winter and June Ellington, respectively, both passing away. The series followed art thief and forger extraordinaire, Caffery, who becomes an FBI consultant to avoid prison. Tiffani Thiessen plays Peter Burk’s wife, Elizabeth. The series was created by Jeff Eastin. While there hasn't been much in the way of details regarding the plots in the script, DeKay previously revealed that a reboot would "answer all the questions that one would have if you watched the show, and it would introduce the show to those who haven’t seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed."

All seasons of White Collar are available to stream on Netflix.

White Collar A white-collar criminal agrees to help the FBI catch other white-collar criminals using his expertise as an art and securities thief, counterfeiter, and conman. Release Date October 23, 2009 Creator Jeff Eastin Cast Matthew Bomer , Tim Dekay Willie Garson , Tiffani Thiessen , Marsha Thomason Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

