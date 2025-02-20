It might be taking a lot of time, but the planned reboot of White Collar is edging ever closer to a premiere. Per a report from Deadline, the highly anticipated reboot is about to hit the open market, with original creator, Jeff Eastin, driving the initiative to bring the pitch to other players. The reboot of the USA Network series is a production of 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios. It was considered that Hulu, a streaming service which also carries the White Collar library, and a subsidiary of Disney Studios, will be home to the upcoming reboot. However, the streamer has opted against it, hence the decision to market it to other players.

Eastin has been dedicated to seeing this reboot come to fruition. The showrunner revealed in late September 2024, that the studio was happy with the script he had put forward. Looking back on that, it is perhaps somewhat surprising that Hulu has declined to take on everyone's favorite FBI consultant. At the same time, Eastin revealed that the reboot would be titled, White Collar: Renaissance, with the pilot episode "Masquerade," penned by Eastin. Of the likely players who might be interested in purchasing White Collar: Renaissance, Netflix jumps to the fore, as the streaming giant already has the original series available in the U.S., as well as the U.K. and Canada.

Matt Bomer Is Excited by 'White Collar: Renaissance'