Matt Bomer Confirms ‘White Collar’ Reunion as Creator Hints at Revival

Quarantine times have a lot of us remembering the good ol’ days, and that extends to the creator and cast of White Collar. After all, no show really ever ends anymore, and in the case of the USA Network original series, that may be doubly true, as a planned reunion may only the beginning of revival plans.

This Thursday, the White Collar cast will be reuniting on the Stars In the House YouTube channel. Starting at 8 PM ET, cast members including Matt Bomer (Neal Caffrey), Tim DeKay (Peter Burke), Sharif Atkins (Clinton Jones), Hilarie Burton (Sara Ellis), Willie Garson (Mozzie), Marsha Thomason (Diana Berrigan), and Tiffani Thiessen (Elizabeth Burke) will gather online to interact with each other and fans while raising money for the Trevor Project.

While that won’t be a scripted adventure, on Wednesday series creator Jeff Eastin Tweeted out that after a “great convo” with Bomer, “we have a plan to bring #WhiteCollar back.”

Bomer, of course, has seen his profile rise tremendously since White Collar ended: starring in the Magic Mike films, joining the Ryan Murphy world with multiple American Horror Story roles, and starring in DC Universe’s Doom Patrol and USA Network’s The Sinner. But as he indicated with emojis on Twitter, he’s also got his fingers crossed for a White Collar return.

White Collar ran for six seasons beginning in 2009, and was an integral part of USA Network’s era of “blue sky” shows, which also included Royal Pains, Burn Notice, Covert Affairs, and more. There’s precedent for USA bringing these shows back, as seen with the beloved Psych: The standalone Psych: The Movie premiered in 2017, with a sequel entitled Psych 2: Lassie Come Home set to premiere as part of NBC Universal’s upcoming Peacock streaming service.

So, once production resumes, we could see Bomer back in that hat sooner than we think. In the meantime, the series is currently streaming on Hulu.