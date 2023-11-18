This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Fans of White Collar can rejoice as star Matt Bomer reveals that a revival of the series is in the works, with "very legitimate talks" taking place.

While nothing is confirmed yet, things are looking promising for the return of the beloved procedural drama.

The series originally ran on USA for 6 seasons, from 2009-2014.

White Collar fans, heads up! Neal Caffrey might be returning soon to our small screens with the FBI’s White Collar Crime unit. Actor Matt Bomer revealed to TV Line there is “legitimate talk” going on about the revival of the fan favorite procedural drama that ran for six seasons and made Bomer and the cast a household name. There has been a revived interest from the audience in nostalgic procedural shows as proven by USA Network’s other fan favorite Suits, which is also getting a off shoot revival.

“There has been talk,” Bomer said when asked about the series. “It’s actually very legitimate talk, it’s in conversation.” The actor played the fan favorite charming con artist helping FBI in solving crimes “a lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we’ll see what happens,” he added. The idea of revival has been on fans’ minds since May 2020 when Bomer and the cast virtually connected for a reunion.

Mozzie will be Dearly Missed

While its unclear which cast members will return, one will be sorely missed Willie Garson who passed away after the cast reunion. The actor portrayed fan-favorite character Mozzie, Neal’s most trusted confidant and fellow con man who knew how to get things done. Their amazing chemistry and friendship had been the lifeline of the show, “Obviously, that’s the first thing that came to my mind, but I felt that what [creator] Jeff Eastin presented to [star] Tim [DeKay] and I honors what he contributed to the show and honors him as a person,” Bomer said. Adding, “There’s no way I would ever be involved with it again if it didn’t do so. So, I think it’s a way for him to, in some ways, still be a part of the show.”

White Collar aired for six seasons from 2009–2014 and made fans fall in love with charming con man Neal Caffrey, who pairs up with FBI Special Agent in Charge Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) as a criminal informant and solved cases week after week. The series cast also include Tiffani Thiessen as Peter’s wife Elizabeth Burke, Marsha Thomason as FBI Agent Diana Berrigan, Sharif Atkins as Agent Clinton Jones, along with Hilarie Burton as Sara Ellis, and Natalie Morales as Agent Lauren Cruz.

No further information is available currently but you can watch out for this space for further developments.

