The Big Picture Get ready to dive back into the world of art theft and con men when White Collar arrives on Netflix on April 1!

Follow the thrill of heists and cat-and-mouse chases with the charming art thief Neal Caffery (Matt Bomer) and FBI agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay).

With a blend of humor and drama, White Collar promises a thrilling adventure that will keep you guessing — all six seasons will be available to stream.

Attention White Collar fans! This is no April Fools' joke. It is about time to brush up on your art forgery skills and sleek suits because your beloved heist drama series is heading to Netflix in the US on April 1. Airing between 2009 and 2014, White Collar is the perfect blend of comedy and crime drama. It is a con-man show brimming with mind-bending genius heists which keep audiences and law enforcement on the show all guessing as to what comes next.

If you are a lover of Netflix shows like Lupin and Money Heist, you will almost certainly fall in love with the magic of White Collar and the thieving genius of Neal Caffery. The series stars Matt Bomer in the lead role of art thief and forger extraordinaire, Caffery, who has been recruited by the FBI to help the agency track and catch fellow thieves and con artists. In a short announcement video, Bomer is excited to take old fans down memory lane, while hopefully introducing new audiences to the genius of Caffery. All six seasons of White Collar will be available to stream on Netflix US starting on April 1, 2024.

In exchange for a reduced sentence, the charming and charismatic Caffery is paired with FBI agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay), with the agency hoping the unlikely partnership will aid its bid to put away other white-collar criminals. With a touch of humor and drama, the pair take audiences on a thrilling adventure, and while Caffery tries to convince Burke that he is now reformed, the agent is inclined not to believe him. Neal's propensity for coloring just outside the lines, alongside his street smarts, contrasts with Peter's by-the-book approach.

The Con-Man Is Back

The deal to bring White Collar to Netflix was part of a new licensing deal between the streamer and Disney at the end of 2023. Some of the other titles available to Netflix as part of the deal include This is Us, My Wife & Kids, The Resident, Archer, How I Met You Mother, and Prison Break, among others. Created by Jeff Eastin, White Collar was previously available to stream on Netflix, with the first four seasons arriving in 2014 before the addition of Seasons 5 and 6 in 2015. The series remained on Netflix for three years before its removal in 2018.

Alongside DeKay and Bomer, the ensemble cast for White Collar includes Tiffani Thiessen as Peter’s wife Elizabeth Burke, Marsha Thomason as FBI Agent Diana Berrigan, Sharif Atkins as Agent Clinton Jones, along with Hilarie Burton as Sara Ellis, Willie Garson as Caffery's genius but paranoid friend and fellow con-man, Theodore "Mozzie" Winter, and Natalie Morales as Agent Lauren Cruz. The recurring cast includes Diahann Carroll, James Rebhorn, Bridget Regan, Gloria Votsis, Ross McCall and others.

White Collar debuts on Netflix on April 1, 2024.

White Collar A white-collar criminal agrees to help the FBI catch other white-collar criminals using his expertise as an art and securities thief, counterfeiter, and conman. Release Date October 23, 2009 Creator Jeff Eastin Cast Matthew Bomer , Tim Dekay Willie Garson , Tiffani Thiessen , Marsha Thomason Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

