The Big Picture White Collar is a brilliant heist show that combines crime drama with comedy, keeping audiences guessing and wanting more.

Neil Caffrey, the main character, is based on the notorious forger and con man Frank Abagnale Jr.

The show captures the essence of a good con person, highlighting skills such as confidence, observation, research, and knowledge of facts.

Crime drama shows, whether true crimes or fiction, are all the rage right now. And a subgenre of that, the heist drama, is a little less loved but brilliant if done right. Films like Ocean's 11 or Army Of Thieves, or thieving series like Leverage, Money Heist, and Lupin. If you love a good caper story, there's no doubt that you've seen the ultimate heist show: White Collar. The incredible triple threat of thievery, Neil Caffrey (Matt Bomer), can forge, steal, and charm his way out of any situation. White Collar is like this blend of crime drama with a hint of comedy and is filled to the brim with mind-bending genius heists who always have the audience guessing what will happen next, which gives audiences this addicting concoction that always keeps us wanting more. But did you know his character was based on the notorious forger and con man Frank Abagnale Jr.?

White Collar A white-collar criminal agrees to help the FBI catch other white-collar criminals using his expertise as an art and securities thief, counterfeiter, and conman. Release Date October 23, 2009 Cast Matthew Bomer , Tim Dekay Willie Garson , Tiffani Thiessen , Marsha Thomason Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Comedy , Crime Seasons 6 Website

Who Is Frank Abagnale Jr?

You might recognize the name Frank Abagnale Jr. from his semi-autobiographical novel Catch Me If You Can, published in 1980. It's an early account of the notorious con man's life, detailing his cons and shenanigans all while ducking the authorities. Amazingly, all the cons mentioned in his book had been done before his 21st birthday. Then, the 2002 film version of the novel further immortalized the criminal, starring Tom Hanks as the government agent tasked with Frank Abagnale Jr.'s capture and Leonardo DiCaprio as Abagnale, and was directed by Stephen Spielberg.

Abagnale started his crimes with cheque forging in the United States and worked tirelessly to ensure his crimes were airtight instead of the carefree nature portrayed in the film. But he decided to expand his schemes by heading over to Europe. To add to his list of master cons, Abagnale also ran numerous cons and masqueraded as a Pan Am Arline's pilot, medical doctor, and university professor. Abagnale even passed the bar exam to gain employment in a state attorney general's office. You can definitely see the similarities between Neil Caffrey and Frank Abagnale Jr.

Matt Bomer’s Role As Neil Caffrey Is Frank Abagnale Jr.

In White Collar, Neil Caffrey is an illustrious con man who finally gets captured by the authorities, namely Peter Burke (Tim DeKay), who has been on his trail for years. Neil makes a deal with Peter to work for the FBI as an advisor while serving his sentence and giving them detrimental input and information regarding criminals they pursue. Most of the time, he helps, but old habits die hard, and sometimes Neil can't resist the urge to get the loot all for himself. He and his genius but paranoid friend Theodore "Mozzie" Winter (Willie Garson), another notorious con man who always ensures everything is airtight. But the one thing that blindsides Neil is the loyalty he acquires regarding Peter. At first, he couldn't care less, but with Peter and his wife Elizabeth (Tiffani Thiessen), Neil becomes friends with them and forms an attachment. This relationship also gives him a moral compass that he didn't have before, making him think twice about some of the underhanded things he might try to pull off. This sense of loyalty and sensitivity that Neil has makes him unlike many con men and makes the audience root for him, even if we want him to pull off a heist or forge a painting. For six seasons, the pair work together to take down elusive criminals while also having Neil and Peter play the cat-and-mouse game.

What Makes a Good Thief in ‘White Collar?’

Neil is undoubtedly the doppelgänger to Abagnale in White Collar and Matt Bomer is perfect for the role. Abagnale believed that every good con man should exude confidence and be well-dressed, courteous, and sincere. All of Which Neil Caffrey is a master at. He has a calm demeanor about him that puts everyone at ease. As well as his natural good looks, paired with his rat-pack-era style, make him the perfect criminal. But the ultimate skill that a good con person should have, Abagnale says, is keen observation, which Caffrey is exceptional at. Whether it be learned or a natural skill, observation is vital. It allows you to see stuff the average person wouldn't and make better assumptions about how a target functions or what the mark might do next.

Now, with the skill of observation mastered, Abagnale could get multiple degrees even though he had never finished high school, much like Neil. Abagnale passed the bar after several tries and even passed himself off as a doctor at the Atlanta Hospital. Likewise, Neil Caffrey never finished high school but managed to gather 3 MBAs and 3 doctorates during his criminal career.

Another key skill for a good con person, according to Abagnale, is to be able to research and know your facts. A con artist's best weapon is their brain, and knowing all the information about the product, place, or thing only makes the con that much better. In this way, Neil can spot a fake a mile away, whether a forged painting or a fake ID. And he can give reasonable explanations for why it is a forgery. A great example is in season 2, episode 13, entitled "Countermeasures." In this episode, Neil is asked to tell which of 3 IDs are fake, to which he says that all of them are, and he gives explanations for all of them, such as the ratio isn't right, the card is cemented with the wrong base, or the spelling of a state is wrong. Now, that takes serious skill.

With all these similarities, it's time to examine some differences. At the same time, the cunning and DNA of the stories align; their personalities do not. But that only makes it more fun and unique. For example, Frank Abagnale Jr. wasn't noted for long-term relationships while on the job. Neil always found a companion and eventually found love with Kate Moreau (Alexandra Daddario) and has friendships with Mozzie and Peter.

It's incredible that a show that's so different from the film and book of Catch Me If You Can also has so many similarities. Without Frank Abagnale Jr., there might not be a Neil Caffrey. White Collar takes a crime-based profession and puts a fun twist on it. Yes, it's very cat-and-mouse, but it also has the criminal work with the authorities to solve other crimes, all while the criminal tries to regain his footing and figure himself out.

