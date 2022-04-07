Apple TV+ has announced a series order for their next limited series: The White Darkness, starring and executive produced by Loki star Tom Hiddleston. This upcoming limited series is being developed by Soo Hugh based on the acclaimed 2018 non-fiction book of the same name by New York Times Bestselling author David Grann. Both the book and the adaptation for Apple TV+ are inspired by the true-life story of Henry Worsley, who will be portrayed by Hiddleston.

The story will follow the former soldier and devoted father whose obsession with adventures takes him on an epic journey like no other, as he sets out to cross Antarctica on foot. The official description of the series describes it as a "spellbinding story of courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity." The series will premiere globally on Apple TV+, though no release date or window has been revealed as of yet.

In addition to Hiddleston, Hugh will also serve as an executive producer on the project alongside Theresa Kang-Lowe through her company Blue Marble Pictures, Caroline Garity of Blue Marble Pictures (which is currently in an overall deal with Apple TV+), and Mark Heyman. Hugh and Heyman will also serve as co-showrunners on the series. The team of Hugh, Blue Marble Pictures, and Apple TV+ is partnering up for the second time in a short span, as all three entities worked together on the newly released, critically hailed drama series Pachinko, which premiered on Apple TV+ on March 25 and currently airing its first season.

Hiddleston most famously portrayed Thor's trickster brother Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his debut in 2011's Thor. He has most recently provided his voice to the character in the animated series Marvel's What if...? and starred in the Disney+ series focusing on the chaotic character, Loki. The White Darkness marks the second partnership for Apple TV+ and Hiddleston, who will next star in the upcoming Apple Original series The Essex Serpent. He is also set to appear in Netflix's upcoming limited series White Stork, which is currently in post-production. There is currently no announced additional casting for The White Darkness outside Hiddleston in the lead role.

There is currently no announced release date or release window for The White Darkness. The upcoming limited series adaptation of the award-winning non-fiction book will air exclusively on Apple TV+.

