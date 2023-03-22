Even before social media made it possible for movie studios to keep up with public sentiment regarding forthcoming movies in real time, instances of what is now deemed "cancel culture" were still readily apparent. Films that were perceived as having controversial elements, regardless of the truth of the matter, were and have been barred from release. As an example, one can look at the off-screen drama that surrounded the release of the 1982 Sam Fuller film White Dog.

Based on a 1970 novel of the same name by Romain Gary, White Dog tells the story of a runaway white-furred German Shepherd that is taken in by an aspiring actress (Kristy McNichol) in a small town. Soon after, it’s discovered that the dog in question attacks Black people on sight, as it was trained to do so by its previous owner. Following the revelation, a Black animal behaviorist and trainer named Keys (played by Paul Winfield) takes on the responsibility of attempting to re-train the dog away from its malevolent ways.

Why Is 'White Dog' So Controversial?

In fear that writer and director strikes were around the corner, Paramount, headed by Michael Eisner at the time, fast-tracked the production, attaching Sam Fuller to re-work the script and direct. Before filming began, the NAACP voiced concerns to the studio that the film may spur racial violence, especially considering the recent string of highly publicized murders of Black youths in Atlanta at the time. The LA Times also published an editorial, from a representative of the Black Anti-Defamation League, citing concerns not only over the content of the movie but of the decision to have a white writer/director helm the project. According to an article published in Film Comment magazine in 1982 by Lisa Dombrowski, Fuller never intended to use the same story and characters from Romain’s novel, and even introduced a completely different ending and characters to suit. For example, the Black trainer in the novel re-trains the dog to attack white people, whereas Fuller’s character of Keys is an accomplished scientist who just wants to train the dog to unlearn its hateful behavior, proving racism can be unlearned. Nevertheless, the outcry provoked Paramount to take precautionary steps.

An article from Criterion, published in 2008, elaborates on the production and release of the film saying that shortly after filming began, the studio hired the vice president of the local NAACP chapter and the PBS affiliate to consult on the film. This helped solidify Paramount's opinion that the film could be a risk. After its completion, Paramount was deeply hesitant to release the film, and the NAACP was threatening boycotts, although no member had seen the completed project. Paramount decided to test screen it in Seattle and Detroit for a week with no marketing of any kind. The movie, therefore, did next to no sales. Soon after this, the film was shelved from U.S. release indefinitely by the studio until a Fuller retrospective in NYC in 1991, only playing at international festivals and sporadically on cable before.

Is 'White Dog' Racist or Anti-Racist?

When critics finally did get a chance to see White Dog, the response was anything but outrage. Many critics praised the film for its use of metaphors to present an inflammatory and often misunderstood topic that pervades America. After the NYC premiere in 1991, its critical acclaim broadened, and demand to see the film increased dramatically. Currently sitting at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is described as an unflinching portrait of American racism, and it strikes deep at the mechanics of racism in the mind and the irrationality of prejudice in any form. No surprise there, seeing as Fuller had a reputation for delivering films that tackle tough issues.

Image Via Paramount Pictures

White Dog being labeled as racist doesn’t necessitate the instance of blaming either. The organizations that were cautioning Paramount were only doing their due diligence and the socio-political factors that were present at the time weighed in on the culture. The source material itself was changed dramatically from novel to screen and the fear that it wouldn’t have been changed appropriately is a valid concern. Fuller was acutely aware of the issues with previous iterations of the script and the source material. His intent was good, and the film reflects that. Not convinced? Then do away with the articles telling you about the film like this one and watch the movie for yourself. The message is clear and the careful consideration for the themes, characters, and metaphors of the story shows through.

The story behind the release of White Dog is a powerful reminder of the complex relationship between art, culture, and society. Despite being initially labeled as controversial and racist, the film's legacy has been one of critical acclaim and recognition for its unflinching portrayal of American racism. The cautionary steps taken by Paramount in response to fears of racial violence and the subsequent censorship of the film highlight the challenges artists face in addressing sensitive and timely issues in their work. However, the enduring impact of White Dog serves as a testament to the power of cinema to provoke, challenge and inspire, and its message about the irrationality of prejudice in any form continues to resonate with audiences today.