White Elephant, Jesse V. Johnson’s next feature film, is set for a hybrid release on June 3. As the release date draws nearer, an official trailer for the upcoming film has finally been released.

The action-crime film will tell a tale of trust, friendship, fear, respect, and ultimately betrayal as it follows Gabriel Tancredi (Michael Rooker), a mob enforcer who has no hesitation in going to brutal lengths for his boss and friend, played by Bruce Willis. The trailer wastes no time in showing just what Rooker’s Tancredi is capable of as viewers are introduced to the character “sending a message” with a burning building. Revisiting themes common in mob films, the opening moments of the preview set the violent tone that will remain dominant throughout the nearly two-minute clip.

White Elephant’s trailer does not skimp on explosions, gunfights, and action scenes; however, it is Rooker’s enigmatic screen presence that sells the film. The trailer also heavily features industry icon, Willis, who recently announced that he will be stepping away from acting due to his Aphasia diagnosis; as such, White Elephant is likely to be one of his last film roles.

The newly released trailer also showcases the film’s all-star cast which includes Olga Kurylenko, Vadhir Derbez, and John Malkovich, alongside Rooker and Willis. Rooker, who will be leading the ensemble, is best known for his roles in The Walking Dead, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and as Savant in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Kurylenko, like Rooker, is a Marvel Cinematic Universe alum; the actress notably appeared in 2021's Black Widow as Taskmaster. Not a stranger to action films, Kurylenko gained global attention for her role as Camille Montes in the James Bond film, Quantum of Solace.

Malkovich, who was also a significant presence in the trailer, is considered a living legend. He is widely known for his roles in Death of a Salesman, Being John Malkovich, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Space Force, and Burn After Reading, to name a few. Interestingly, White Elephant will reunite Malkovich and Willis; the two entertainment veterans starred in the 2010 comedy-action film Red, and its sequel Red 2.

White Elephant was written by Johnson and Erik Martinez, with Johnson also stepping in as director. The filmmaker is best known for directing The Butcher, Charlie Valentine, and Triple Threat. Johnson has made his mark in the entertainment industry working primarily on action and crime films, as such, White Elephant is firmly in line with what fans have come to expect from the director.

White Elephant will be released in theaters and streaming on AMC+ on June 3, 2022. Check out the trailer for White Elephant below:

Check out the official synopsis for White Elephant here:

When an assassination attempt is witnessed by two cops, Gabriel Tancredi, an ex-marine turned mob enforcer (Michael Rooker), is ordered by his ruthless mob boss (Bruce Willis) to eliminate any and all threats. With an eager underling out to prove himself, rival gangs making moves and a rising body count, every step Tancredi makes threatens lives…including his own.

