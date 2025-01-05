If you're a fan of Channing Tatum or Jamie Foxx, time is running out to catch one of their most entertaining movies. January 31 will be the final day you can catch White House Down on Netflix, so be fast. Directed by Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow), White House Down is an action comedy that features Tatum as John Cale, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who dreams of joining the Secret Service.

When a group of paramilitary operatives takes over the White House, it’s up to Cale to step up and protect the president (Foxx), his young daughter (Joey King having a blast), and the nation itself, gosh darn it! The film delivers plenty of crowd-pleasing moments, from Foxx’s president wielding a rocket launcher to epic shootouts in the West Wing.

Is 'White House Down' Worth Watching?

Collider's B+ review hailed the chemistry and performances of Tatum and Foxx in the leading roles, and praised Emmerich's direction for leaning into the silliness of the situation, rather than trying to make the film gritty and serious. After all, the President is running around in sneakers with a rocket launcher. A serious tone is closer to the route that Olympus Has Fallen would take, which released the exact same year as White House Down despite having such a similar premise.

The film's biggest strength is relying on the chemistry between Tatum and Foxx. For all of the cheerful stupidity of the plot, the clever center of the picture is taking Die Hard, giving Cale and Sawyer a buddy-cop dynamic, and trapping them inside the White House. By smashing these formulas together and then anchoring it with two charismatic performances, everything else can begin to fall in to place. White House Down never feels like it's talking down to us because it implicitly acknowledges that we're smart enough to recognize the film's overwhelming silliness. This isn't Olympus Has Fallen where the movie misguidedly tries to convince us the dumb action we're watching could actually happen. Barack Obama nor any other President is going to be firing a rocket launcher out of his Presidential limo any time soon. Emmerich's commitment to the tone even manages to successfully sidestep the pesky problem of a President who’s trying to shut down weapons manufacturers in a movie that features plenty of weapons. White House Down happily skips along as macho action rains down in a cartoonish manner that invites us to have fun rather than come up with a pretense to join the party.

White House Down leaves Netflix on January 31, so make sure to watch the movie while you've still got the chance to do so. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on your favorite movies on streaming.

Watch on Netflix