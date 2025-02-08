There are times when two movies release within the same year that more or less share the same plot, with one of the most glaring instances being when White House Down was released in the same year as Olympus Has Fallen. But while the two share the same basic story of "The President comes under attack from outside forces, and only one skilled soldier can save him," they're wildly different. For starters, White House Down actually has its president, James Sawyer (Jamie Foxx) get in on the action. Secondly, it features all of the over the top bombast one would come to expect from a Roland Emmerich movie. (Ironically, Emmerich had blown up the White House before during his alien invasion thriller Independence Day.) White House Down just jumped from Netflix to Tubi, meaning that action fans have a new film to add to their watchlist.

White House Down begins when John Cale (Channing Tatum) tries (and fails) to land a job working for the Secret Service. But before he knows it, Washington, D.C. falls under attack by a terrorist group targeting President Sawyer. Cale and Sawyer end up joining forces in order to stop the incursion, and things grow more personal on Cale's end when his daughter, Emily (Joey King), is taken hostage. What follows is an action-packed romp that's aged well in some areas, but feels a little too far-fetched in others.

The Attack in 'White House Down' Feels More Believable Given Current Events