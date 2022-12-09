Easily one of the most notorious moments in United States politics was the Watergate scandal. It has been the subject of countless books, documentaries, and films over the years. Now, HBO is getting in on the game. Today, they released the first teaser trailer for White House Plumbers, an upcoming limited series about the scandal.

While past films and series about the scandal typically follow the perspective of the people discovering the scandal, White House Plumbers is taking a different approach. Based on public records and the novel Integrity by Egil Krogh and Matthew Krogh, the series follows the men at the heart of the scandal. White House Plumbers follows “Watergate masterminds” E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux) as their efforts to keep President Nixon in office ultimately lead to his resignation.

While short, the teaser HBO has released puts front and center the two biggest draws of the series front and center, the fascinating story that is Watergate and the cast brimming with talent. The teaser begins as if it is any other heist story, with cool music scoring the break-in. But then it all comes crashing down, and we get teases of all the political drama and intrigue that happened behind the scenes of the scandal. It then wastes no time in listing off all the talent in the show. As the teaser boasts, Harrelson and Theroux are joined by Lena Headey, Domhnall Gleeson, Judy Greer, Ike Barinholtz, Kiernan Shipka, and Kathleen Turner.

Image via HBO

Alongside all the performers mentioned in the teaser, White House Plumbers will also star Toby Huss, Kim Coates, Yul Vazquez, David Krumholtz, F. Murray Abraham, John Carroll Lynch, and more. The series is written and created by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck. Both writers have previously written for series like Veep, Frasier, and Late Show with David Letterman. The five-episode limited series is directed by David Mandel. He is known for directing episodes of hit series like Curb Your Enthusiasm and Veep.

White House Plumbers is a co-production between HBO, wiip, and The District. The series is executive produced by Mandel, Gregory, Huyck, Frank Rich, David Bernad, Gregg Fienberg, Theroux, Harrelson, Len Amato, Ruben Fleischer, Paul Lee, Mark Roybal, and Nne Ebong.

White House Plumbers will begin airing on HBO in March 2023 and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the teaser trailer and official series logline below: