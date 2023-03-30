Very few political scandals come anywhere near the Watergate Scandal as far as American democracy is concerned. This well-covered and documented scandal of political espionage has been the subject of many projects over the years, and now it is getting retold from the angle of the men at the very tip of the spear. HBO has released the official trailer of White House Plumbers, the retelling of the historical, yet unbelievable events that would eventually lead to the removal of President Richard Nixon from power.

The year is 1971 and the Nixon presidency has an issue that needs urgent attention. There have been Pentagon leaks, which obviously is a problem that needs solving. To handle the investigation into this matter, the administration employs the services of E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy and as the trailer shows, Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and Liddy (Justin Theroux) who are former CIA and FBI respectively are eager to get the job done for the leader of the free world. However, as sometimes happens in life, these things simply do not go according to plan.

When failure ultimately comes around knocking, the pair are reassigned to be on the Committee to Re-Elect the President. The task here is simple - return President Nixon for a second term. It is a task that the pair take quite seriously in this satirical drama, so much so that they conceive the insane idea of spying on the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate complex by bugging them. It is "the stupidest thing" Hunt's wife, Dorothy (Lena Heady) has ever heard, and she is very clear on that point in the trailer. White House Plumbers is a well-told story of how zeal can be grossly misplaced and the notion of the "greater good" skewed so badly that the storm it unleashes not only sweeps the perpetrators off their feet. It destroys their families and the very presidency they sort to uphold. The limited series will beam a light on the lesser-known facts surrounding the scandal.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'White House Plumbers': Trailer, Cast, Release Window, and Everything We Know So Far

Who Else is Involved in White House Plumbers?

White House Plumbers is being created by David Mandel, Alex Gregory, and Peter Huyck the Emmy-winning Veep creators. Mandel directs the piece which is being created, written, and executive produced by Gregory and Huyck. The upcoming series is based on public records and in part on the 2016 book written by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh titled, Integrity: Good People, Bad Choices, and Life Lessons from the White House. Asides the aforementioned cast, the series also stars Judy Greer, Domhnall Gleeson, Kiernan Shipka, F. Murray Abraham, Toby Huss, Ike Barinholtz, Kathleen Turner, Kim Coates, Yul Vazquez, Alexis Valdés, Nelson Ascencio among others.

White House Plumbers premieres May 1 on HBO. You can watch the trailer below: