The Watergate scandal is one that has captivated audiences for years, from the critically acclaimed All the President's Men to HBO Max's most recent limited series White House Plumbers. Now over 50 years since Watergate first broke, of all the depictions of the scandal that ultimately led to President Richard Nixon's resignation, the 1999 teen comedy Dick is the most inspired but oft-forgotten.

What Is 'Dick' About?

Starring future Oscar nominees Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams, Dick follows best friends Betsy (Dunst) and Arlene (Williams) who unknowingly witness the break in at the Watergate building, where Arlene lives with her mother. The following day the girls visit the White House for a school field trip, where they encounter G. Gordon Liddy (Harry Shearer), Chief of Staff H.R. Haldeman (Dave Foley), and President Nixon (Dan Hedaya) himself, who appoints them official White House dog walkers in order to ensure their silence. The girls soon let slip that they work for the president, but as expected, no one believes them.

As Betsy and Arlene become regular visitors at the White House, they bring homemade cookies that (unbeknownst to them) also contain marijuana, the effects of which lead to Nixon ending the Vietnam War and signing the Agreement on the Prevention of Nuclear War along with Soviet Union leader Leonid Brezhnev. Arlene soon becomes infatuated with Nixon, but when the girls discover evidence of his true character and involvement in the Watergate cover-up, they reach out to Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward (Will Ferrell) and Carl Bernstein (Bruce McCullock). They adopt the alias Deep Throat after Betsy’s brother is caught watching the 1972 pornographic film of the same name.

Dick expertly satirizes the high stakes political bombshell that was the Watergate scandal by simplifying it into terms that even the most naive teenagers could comprehend. Betsy and Arlene obviously don't understand the intricacies of the scandal and its coverup, the Vietnam War, or the Washington Summit, so their perspective on these events is informed only by the tangible effects on their lives and their own sense of right and wrong. The girls plead with Nixon to end the Vietnam War after Betsy’s brother gets drafted and Arlene insists that war is not good for their generation. When Betsy and Arlene confront Nixon after they come across a tape recording of him swearing, kicking his dog, and making antisemitic remarks, he bans them from the White House, inspiring them to contact the (in his words) “radical muckraking bastards” at The Washington Post.

Released a few years before Deep Throat's true identity was revealed, Dick ponders what the implications would be if Nixon's most significant accomplishments and eventual downfall were brought about by two ditsy teenage girls who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Aside the actual political decisions they influence, Nixon even picks up his signature double peace sign from Betsy. It makes a mockery of controversial political figures involved in the scandal and its subsequent coverup like Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Saul Rubinek) and White House counsel John Dean (Jim Breuer). Arlene even guilts Dean into eventually speaking out. As she and Betsy are being forcibly escorted from the White House, she tells him he's just as bad as Nixon if he stays behind. Even Nixon's White House Plumbers, the namesake for HBO's new miniseries, make an appearance as fixers who disguise themselves as actual plumbers in order to stalk the girls.

For obvious reasons, Dick is rife with sexual innuendo. As teenagers just discovering their sexuality, Betsy and Arlene don't take notice of the double entendre of Nixon's nickname, leading to several funny incidents like Arlene yelling "I love Dick" at the roller rink and later declaring "I hate Dick", with the phallic Washington Monument featured prominently in the background. This running gag culminates in a gratifying ending where Betsy and Arlene fly a huge banner that reads "You suck, Dick" as Nixon leaves the White House via helicopter after resigning from office.

‘Dick’ Deserves To Be Remembered

Dick is a perfectly tongue in cheek title that reflects the film’s subject matter and sense of humor, but was arguably not the most marketable. The film’s promotional material was geared towards teenage girls, focusing on Dunst and Williams rather than the Watergate scandal, but with a $13 million budget, it ultimately failed to turn a profit with a box office total of $6.3 million. Despite Dunst and Williams’ roles in two cult teen comedies — Drop Dead Gorgeous and But I’m a Cheerleader respectively — released in the same year, Dick failed to gain the same fandom over two decades later. But Dick has all the makings of a cult classic. Dunst and Williams, who would go on to become household names, have excellent chemistry and deliver endearing performances, paired with comedians Ferrell and McCullock as bumbling WaPo reporters. Betsy and Arlene don a dozen adorable 70s outfits including their final roller girl ensemble made from a deconstructed American flag, the soundtrack is full of 70s hits from Elton John's "Crocodile Rock" to Blue Swede's "Hooked on a Feeling", and a baby faced Ryan Reynolds even makes an appearance.

The film's humor is effective because it works for those with limited knowledge of the Nixon presidency and for those who know the ins and outs of the Watergate scandal. For example, when Arlene leaves a lengthy message on the tape recorder confessing her love to Nixon, Betsy tells her she's been recording for 18 and a half minutes. This is a reference to the 18-and-a-half-minute gap missing from one of the tapes of a discussion between Nixon and Haldeman following the Watergate break-in. In Dick, the fate of these 18 and a half minutes are explained in the final act, when Nixon listens to Arlene's message and erases it out of fear it would be made public and indicate that he had an affair with a 15-year-old girl.

Though it may have fallen by the wayside in the subgenre of media dissecting the Watergate scandal, it is definitely one of the most unique. It pokes fun at a political scandal that has held people's attention for decades through the perspective of young women who don't fully understand current events but want to believe their leaders will do the right thing, exemplified perfectly in one of Betsy's final lines, "they'll never lie to us again", as they watch Nixon's resignation speech. It's worth a watch for Watergate aficionados and teen comedy fans alike, and a movie that ends with Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams roller skating around the Oval Office set to ABBA's "Dancing Queen" deserves to be remembered.