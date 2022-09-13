Jennifer Coolidge has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and Sydney Sweeney who all co-star in The White Lotus with Coolidge, and well as Dopesick's Kaitlyn Dever, and Mare Winningham.

Coolidge won for her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, a guest of the White Lotus resort in Hawai'i. With the series changing location to Siciliy for Season 2, it was announced that Coolidge would be the only returning cast member. She recently featured in a promo for the second season, which was shot to resemble a hotel advertisement. Though the commercial only showed the luxurious Sicilian ammenities, Coolidge's voice could be heard singing the praises of the White Lotus's rewards program, hinting perhaps at the humor and drama to come in the new season when it premieres on HBO in October.

Image via HBO

The Emmys were held on Monday, September 12, following the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony the week before. The ceremony was hosted by Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson and honored the best in television from the past year.

Check out the trailer for The White Lotus Season 2, for a sneak peek at Coolidge's narration, below:

