Ever since the critically acclaimed anthology series The White Lotus premiered, viewers cannot get enough. Their wishes might just come true, as Casey Bloys, the chair and CEO of HBO and Max content, recently hinted that there could be more sequels for the series in due course. In the meantime, a lot has been going down with Season 3, described as "very meta on every level" by star Walton Goggins, which is currently filming in Thailand.

While in Paris for the House of the Dragon premiere, Bloys, joined by JB Perrette, the President/CEO of Global Streaming and Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, discussed the future of the series with Variety, pointing at the possibility of more installments beyond Season 3, saying:

"I know Mike [White] has a lot of ideas for where it could go. We’re lucky to be in business with him. And we have actors who now really, really want to be on the show because it’s a great opportunity, and it’s great writing. So I think as long as he wants to do it, we’ll go along for the ride. He’s really built a very interesting model to go from different parts of the world and have a rotating cast."

Created, directed, and written by Mike White, The White Lotus follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose various psychosocial dysfunctions influence their daily interactions. The show was initially meant to be a 6-part limited series with its launch on July 11, 2021; however, due to the series' success, HBO renewed it as an anthology series, ultimately leading to the premiere of Season 2 on October 30, 2022. The following month, it was renewed for a third season, which is set to premiere in 2025.

The White Lotus Season 3 Is About Death

Details regarding The White Lotus season 3 are in short supply, but last month, Collider confirmed that the cast list includes Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Michelle Monaghan and Natasha Rothwell. Coon also once hinted at what the season will center on, which will be much darker than the first two seasons. "He [Mike White] had a season about money; he had a season about sex. And this is his season about death. So here we are in this Buddhist country. It bumps up against some things in my own life right now that are really interesting to think about, and so I’m feeling incredibly gratified. And my family is incredibly stressed."

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on Max.

