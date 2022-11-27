In a show about ridiculously wealthy vacationers like The White Lotus, clothing can reveal a great deal about the characters. As the second season passes its midway point, the character whose wardrobe is by far the most eye-catching (and has inspired the most online chatter) is the one worn by Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), the 20-something personal assistant who got dragged along on an Italian vacation by her boss, Jennifer Coolidge's Tonya.

While some of the show's characters tend to don bright colors and patterns -- think Daphne (Meghann Fahey), Cameron (Theo James), and pantsuit-loving hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) -- Portia’s outfits still manage to stand out among the rest. Her style might best be described as an amalgamation of different Gen Z fashion trends, particularly those you might find on TikTok. Funky sunglasses, clashing patterns, layered necklaces, a colorful sweater vest worn poolside, and various crocheted pieces (including a bucket hat made by Richardson herself) characterize her style. Often fluctuating between more androgynous looks and feminine, form-fitting dresses, it is difficult to predict what kind of ensemble Portia will be wearing from one scene to the next.

While her boss Tanya has expensive taste, costume designer Alex Bovaird revealed in an interview with Variety that she kept Portia’s young age and limited budget in mind when dressing her, which is why the character wears vintage and thrifted pieces. She also dresses Portia in brands that are popular with younger generations, like Stussy and House of Sunny, a brand that skyrocketed in popularity last year thanks to TikTok and Instagram. This is clearly the closet of a young woman who spends a lot of time on social media, whether she'd like to admit it or not.

Portia’s confusing sense of style reflects not only various current Gen Z fashion trends but hints at her personality, especially her many internal conflicts. She is at a crossroads in her life where she is fed up with her wishy-washy boss but unsure about what to do next career-wise. In the second episode “Italian Dream,” Portia vents to potential love interest Albie (Adam DiMarco) her desire to disconnect herself from social media and live a life of adventure, but she is unable to pull herself away from it all.

This internal conflict also manifests in the love triangle that begins developing in the new season's fourth episode, “In the Sandbox,” when Portia chats with cheeky Essex boy Jack (Leo Woodall) at the beach club after promising she’d meet Albie by the pool. From their first meeting, it's clear that Jack is Albie’s polar opposite -- confident, outgoing, flirtatious -- and he and Portia seem to click much more naturally than she and Albie. Jack is the kind of guy Portia said she was looking for in episode two, and he even says so himself when he tells her, “If you wanna have an adventure, then stick with me. I know how to have fun in the sandbox, if you know what I mean.” She finds herself torn between polite, nice-guy, Stanford-educated Albie and the mischievous, often presumptuous Jack who looks like he just stepped out of the Love Island villa.

Portia's incohesive and unpredictable style reveals details about her personality and ID's her as a Gen Z character trying to find her way. Her clothing alternates between masculine and feminine, comfortable and flattering -- as if she's unable to pinpoint exactly what kind of look she's going for. Her peculiar fashion sense highlights the confusion and indecision in her life, whether it be the demands of her erratic boss, figuring out what she wants for her future, or what kind of guy she should be with.

