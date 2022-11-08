Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The White Lotus Season 2.One of the reasons that The White Lotus feels like such a breath of fresh air compared to other HBO miniseries is that it isn't tied to just one genre. Mike White’s idiosyncratic social commentary is clearly a satire, but it doesn't treat its characters like caricatures. There’s certainly a strong sense of humor and some elaborate physical gags, but the murder mystery element is just as compelling. The White Lotus is hilarious, disturbing, and profound, and the moments of pure beauty within the series feel unique. A key sequence in “Italian Dream,” the second episode of Season 2, reflects an ethereal quality that only someone like White could pull off.

While shows like Big Little Lies and True Detective struggled to justify additional installments, White formed a brilliant concept that allowed the series to work as a semi-anthology with recurring characters. Season 2 picks up at a new White Lotus location in Sicily, where a new set of guests upload their problems to one another. Apparently, another tragedy is brewing, as the chilling opening sequence teases another crime scene that needs to be investigated.

In “Italian Dream,” Hollywood producer Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli) finds himself struggling to deal with his aging father, Bert (F. Murray Abraham). Although Dominic’s infidelities had ruined his marriage, he is unable to resist the allure of local sex worker Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and her friend Mia (Beatrice Grannò). Dominic is looking to be as discreet as possible, but Mia upends his secrecy when she breaks into a rendition of the classic Ray Hendersen song “The Best Things In Life Are Free,” accompanied by piano. The classic tune reflects the theme of the show at large; the characters seeking “vacation” can’t buy away their problems, and their true desires are bound to escape them.

The Di Grasso Family Is at the Center

Image via HBO

It’s fitting that Dominic is at the center of this scene, because he specifically went on this trip without his infuriated wife (voiced by Laura Dern in an off-screen role). Dominic is looking for an escape from the sins of his past, but he’s faced with constant reminders thanks to the callous comments by his father and the plucky innocence of his son, Albie (Adam DiMarco). Dominic is forced to give up on his promise to forge a better path when he falls under Mia’s spell; there isn’t any luxury in the world that can compete with the young aspiring singer’s charisma.

Ironically, Albie has the exact opposite experience that his father does. A Harvard graduate and child of privilege, Albie has succeeded beyond expectations. Unlike his father, Albie is compassionate; he comforts Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) when he catches her crying by the side of a pool. It’s kindness that binds them together, and Albie finds more joy in his casual conversations with Portia than he does in the sights of the Roman villages. It’s clear that these sorts of normal interactions are something that he’s been starved of thanks to his secluded upbringing.

Tanya Experiences the Biggest Heartbreak

Image via HBO

Portia also finds joy in just having someone that listens to her; even though she is free to enjoy the luxury of the resort, she is overwhelmed by the demands of her employer, Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge). Tanya demands that Portia hides so that it will not attract the attention of her new husband, Greg (Jon Gries). Portia doesn’t even mind when Bert makes offensive comments about Roman mythology when they are touring a local village; it at least seems like he has an interest in engaging with her.

While Portia finds sympathy from her new friends, her employer struggles to enjoy her trip when no one is paying attention to her. Tanya desperately just wants her husband to spend time with her; she doesn’t find that the local festivities are quite as pleasurable if she doesn’t have anyone to experience them with.

Tanya isn’t willing to simply engage with Portia, even though a connection with her younger assistant might have filled the void that her husband’s absence left. Tanya experiences the biggest heartbreak of the episode during the “The Best Things In Life Are Free” sequence; Greg decides to leave on a work trip, and Tanya isn’t able to get him to stay by showering him with gifts.

The Young Couples Are Also Searching for Fulfillment

Image via HBO

The search for fulfillment is also reflected in the complex dynamic between the two younger couples: Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy), and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe). Ironically, it’s wealth itself that stresses Harper out; even though she thinks that she is doing fulfilling work with her legal career representing women who report sexual abuse, she is stressed out by the idea of becoming a detached aristocrat. Harper isn’t able to enjoy any of the luxuries of the trip thanks to Cameron’s constant advances on her, and the Sullivans’ general ignorance.

Cameron is seeking to fulfill his primal, sexist desires to dominate everyone that he encounters. He’s already cast a spell over his wife, who only repeats his statements and adheres to his commands. However, this isn’t enough for Cameron; he exposes himself in front of Harper in one of the most disturbing moments in the previous episode, “Ciao.” Cameron demands respect from Harper because he’s bored with the advantages of his privilege; when wealth comes with ease, it’s less enjoyable.

Cameron also seeks to dominate Ethan by constantly reminding him of embarrassing stories from the past and attacking his masculinity. It doesn’t seem like Ethan is having a good time on the vacation either, but he suggests to Harper that he took the trip in order to stand up to his bully. Ethan is successful, but it’s not wealth he’s looking for; he wants to rub it in Cameron’s face in order to prove himself as the better man.

A simple scene like Mia’s song shows what a unique series The White Lotus is. There’s a touch of tragedy to the comedic moments, and even a simple rendition of a classic song can deconstruct the characters’ desires. Everything that White does in terms of music and framing is calculated, and it makes The White Lotus worth rewatching to catch up on these details.

The White Lotus Season 2 premieres new episodes every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.