Last year, the HBO comedy-drama The White Lotus, about the guests and employees at a tropical resort, quickly became a hit with audiences and critics alike. So, it was no surprise when HBO renewed the show for a second season. Now, four new cast members have been added to the upcoming season, Variety reports, F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Tom Hollander (Pirates of the Caribbean), Adam DiMarco (The Order), and Haley Lu Richardson (The Edge of Seventeen).

In the upcoming season, Abraham is set to play an elderly man who is traveling with his son and his recent college graduate grandson, the latter of which will be played DiMarco. Hollander is said to be playing an English ex-pat vacationing with his friends and his nephew. Richardson will play a young woman traveling with her boss. All four actors are said to be season regulars.

The four new cast members are set to join Jennifer Coolidge, who will be reprising her fan-favorite role from the first season, Michael Imperioli, who will be playing the son of Abraham's character, and Aubrey Plaza, who will be playing a character who is on vacation with her husband and his friends.

The White Lotus was created by, written by, and directed by Mike White (School of Rock.) The first season of The White Lotus was a social satire that took place at a Hawaiian resort and followed the lives of both the hotel guests and employees over the course of a week. With a lot of the humor and satire of the coming from the extremely wealthy guests not recognizing how their obnoxious and selfish behavior is affecting the employees at the resort. With themes of class disparity and privilege being at the center of the show. It was a look at the elite with their obsession with money and status and the toxicity of resort culture, as well as the problems people prioritize when they don’t have to worry about money.

The show's first season featured an all-star cast and beautiful real-life locations that can be found in Hawaii. Now, the second season will be set in an entirely new location with an almost entirely new cast, with Coolidge being the only currently announced returning cast member. The setting of the new season is yet to be announced but the growing cast has been enough to excite fans.

It is currently unknown when the second season of The White Lotus is planned to premiere but keep with Collider for any further updates on the show.

