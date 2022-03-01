It’s official. Jennifer Coolidge will be returning for the second season of The White Lotus to reprise her role as the comically down-on-her-luck and perpetually tipsy Tanya. An immediate hit performance for fans and critics alike, Coolidge's take on the character brought in enormous praise and landed her Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. Though whispers have been surrounding the actress’s return to the Mike White created anthology series for the new season, HBO finally gave the official word today.

A satirical look at the hotel hospitality business, Season 1 of The White Lotus took viewers to the Hawaiian location of the titular chain resort. Following the lives of both guests and employees alike, the show told the wild stories and scandals between the two groups. Jumping on a plane and heading across the pond for its second season, audiences will be treated to the week long exploits of new employees and vacationers at the resort’s Italian base. Though fans may be upset to hear that Coolidge is the show’s only returning cast member, they’ll be thrilled to know that the new installment will feature the talents of top tier actors including F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall.

Along with the news of Coolidge’s return, a photo to commemorate the new season’s first day of filming was also released (see below). Gorgeous cypress trees and stunning homes can be seen situated on the rolling hills behind the clapperboard that marks the second season’s first episode. On location in Sicily, the show is using San Domenico Palace in Taormina as the set for the White Lotus resort. White serves the series as writer and director as well as executive producer alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine. Here's a photo from the first day of production on the second season of HBO's runaway hit:

Most recently, Coolidge joined the cast of the dark comedy horror film, Promising Young Woman, as Cassie’s (Carey Mulligan) mother. Along with this live action appearance, her vocal talents can also be heard in recent episodes of both Rick and Morty and Ten Year Old Tom. Biding our time until Coolidge’s relaxing vacation at the Italian White Lotus, followers can expect to see her sometime soon in the spooky Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan limited Netflix series, The Watcher as well as the upcoming rom-com feature, Shotgun Wedding, which will see the actress appearing alongside stars, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.

With today’s The White Lotus news, fans can rejoice knowing the Season 1 favorite will be back for more laughs. As always, be sure to follow Collider for more information surrounding the return of The White Lotus.

