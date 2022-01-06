We can't wait to see what direction the new season will take.

Michael Imperioli will be joining the wacky and wonderful world of The White Lotus. Deadline reports that Imperioli will be starring in the next season of HBO’s hit series, which has yet to set a release date and has also not announced any additional cast members at this time. Imperioli was cast in the role of Dominic Di Grasso, who will be visiting the hotel with his elderly father and recent college graduate son in tow.

The Mike White-created series became an instant hit when it landed on HBO Max in July 2021. The satirical comedy-drama centered around a wild cast of characters who have set out to Hawaii to get away from the pressures of their everyday lives and relax at a top-tier hotel called the White Lotus. While there, personal issues begin to come out for each of the guests and even the staff, as their stories begin to weave around each other.

Due to its following and critical acclaim, the series was picked up for another season and will now launch into an anthology style. The second season is set to leave the Aloha state and travel to a different White Lotus chain, although it has been rumored that Season 1 actress and fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge may return. Along with being the creator and writer for the series, White also executive produces with David Bernad and Nick Hall. Joining as co-executive producer is Mark Kamine.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'The White Lotus': Murray Bartlett Explains the Shocking Twists of the Season Finale

Known best for his Emmy-winning performance as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, Imperioli recently stepped back into the character’s shoes to do voiceover work in the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. The film, which is now streaming on HBO Max, was directed by David Chase. Currently, Imperioli is also in production on a new Hulu comedy titled This Fool. The series, which was created by and will star comedian Chris Estrada, follows the life of a man named Julio Lopez who is great at giving help to others, but terrible at helping himself. Between his job at a gang rehabilitation nonprofit and his boundaryless relationship with his family, Julio can’t seem to make himself happy. Imperioli will join the cast as Minister Leonard Payne, the founder of the rehabilitation facility.

Imperioli is also hard at work alongside Alec Berg penning a possible series for HBO based around Imperioli’s time as a practicing Buddhist. The show would be a blend of both fact and fiction, with Imperioli set to star. Amy Solomon would executive produce alongside Berg and Imperioli.

While nothing else is known about the next installment of The White Lotus, with this casting news, it’s already shaping up to be a winner. As always, Collider will keep you posted with updates.

7 Shows Like ‘The White Lotus’ to Watch for More Dark Comedy About Class The shows about the help have a lot to teach on top of making us laugh out loud.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email