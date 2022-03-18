The cast of HBO Max’s The White Lotus continues to grow. Hiring some local talent, it’s been announced that Italian stars Sabrina Impacciatore, Beatrice Grannó, and Simona Tabasco will be tacked on to an already huge lineup. The three will be joined by a previously announced cast of F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Leo Woodall, and Jennifer Coolidge, the latter of whom's return to the series has a lot of fans giddy.

Impacciatore will be featured as Sicily’s White Lotus resort manager, Valentina, the woman at the head of it all. Grannó and Tabasco will play Mia and Lucia, respectively, two locals who spend their free time loitering the halls of the hotel. Created, written, and directed by Mike White, Season 1 of The White Lotus took audiences on a journey to Hawaii, where they met the employees and guests of the aloha state’s White Lotus resort. Acting as a satirical lens on the hospitality industry and the world as a whole, the breakout fan-favorite series followed the comedic and dramatic stories surrounding the interactions between the vacationers and workers.

The initial season also packed a large bill of star power, bringing in the likes of Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Natasha Rothwell, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, and Sydney Sweeney. An immediate success, it was a no-brainer to renew the series which sets out to be an anthology, taking audiences to a new location each season as well as introducing entirely different characters. Coolidge’s performance as the down and out, always tipsy Tanya McQuoid was such a gem that it was a necessity for production to bring her back to an otherwise completely new cast.

As for plot details surrounding the upcoming season, we know that Imperioli will be checking in as Dominic Di Grasso, who is on a family trip to celebrate the recent college graduation of his son (DiMarco) with his elderly father, Bert Di Grasso (Abraham) in tow. Plaza will be arriving in the role of Harper Spiller, who is traveling to the White Lotus along with her husband Ethan (Sharpe) and his friends. Hoping for a relaxing getaway, we can’t help but think it’s going to be anything but for Plaza’s character.

Hollander nabbed the part of Quentin, an English expat who will be exploring the wonders of Sicily with his friends and nephew. On more of a business trip than vacation, Portia (Richardson) will be trying to keep up with her boss’s demands while also basking in the sights of the Italian city. Husband and wife duo, Cameron (James) and Daphne Babcock (Fahy) will also be enjoying the perks of the hotel on their vacation of a lifetime with Woodall appearing as the charismatic traveler, Jack.

With the addition of the Italian actresses thrown into the mix of an already impressive call sheet, we can’t wait to find out more information surrounding the series in the upcoming days. As of right now, no release date has been set.

