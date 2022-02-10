HBO has ordered four more people to pack their bags and go to Italy for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Over the last few months, the highly praised comedy series had already booked Aubrey Plaza, Tom Hollander, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Michael Imperioli, and Haley Lu Richardson for its second run. Once again, the series will follow rich people on vacation feeling entitled to everything they want – and the tropical resort employees who have to cater to their every need and whim on a daily basis.

The first of the four names added to the cast is British actor Theo James. He rose to stardom after starring in blockbuster film series Divergent, and was recently in ITV’s Sandition. He has also done voice work for Netflix’s Castlevania animated series. In The White Lotus, James will be Cameron Babcock, the on-screen husband of Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne Babcock. Fahy was recently in The Bold Type and previously starred alongside Jessica Chastain in Miss Sloane.

Will Sharpe will play Ethan Spiller, the young husband of Aubrey Plaza’s character Harper Spiller. The British actor was in acclaimed comedy series Flowers and guest starred on mystery series Sherlock and Dirk Gently. Rounding up the new cast members is Leo Woodall, the only one not billed as series regular. Woodall is set to guest star as a “magnetic” guest at the Sicily wellness center. His character Jack will be the first recurring role in Woodall’s career.

The White Lotus is created by Mike White (Enlightened), who also wrote and directed all six episodes of the first season. The series’ original cast featured Connie Britton, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Molly Shannon, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn. Jennifer Coolidge was nominated at several awards for her performance as grieving millionaire Tanya McQuoid in Season 1. The actor is reportedly returning for Season 2.

Season 1 centered on the Hawaii White Lotus branch, and its story was praised for its quiet criticism of woke culture, incredible visuals, and plot twists that highlighted its satire. Apart from that, the series also tackled sensitive themes like family miscommunication, finding one's own purpose, loss, and finding love at an old age. After great rating numbers, HBO decided to renew it as an anthology series, meaning that Season 2 will take place in a different branch with a different set of characters.

HBO is yet to announce a release date for Season 2 of The White Lotus.

