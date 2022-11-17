Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.Mike White’s brilliant social satire The White Lotus may have originally been intended to be a miniseries, but its second season proves that this premise can continue to be a relevant exploration of economic and social disenfranchisement. Although White deconstructs the guise of wealth with a razor-sharp comedic edge, he explores intersectionality in a fascinating way. Season 2 takes a close look at gender roles, and gives each of its female characters a chance to respond to toxic masculinity. “Bull Elephants” shows that a character like Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) isn’t worth writing off as nothing but comic relief.

In the first two episodes of the season, Daphne is ignorant to a degree that is borderline unrealistic. Her husband, Cameron (Theo James), is aggressive in their interactions and frequently makes sexist remarks. Daphne does little beyond repeating her husband's words; she has no interests beyond daytime television, raising their children, and luxurious expenditures. Harper (Aubrey Plaza) finds it difficult to bond with her. What do they have to talk about when the Sullivans don’t even read the news?

However, “Bull Elephants” explores the facade that Daphne is putting on. She’s aware of her husband’s indiscretions and denies to both Harper and herself that she is a victim. Daphne attempts to take ownership of her life by being defiant of her husband, but it only reveals how much of a prisoner she really is. It’s a surprisingly nuanced direction for White to take the character, considering how one-note she seemed initially.

Daphne Opens Up to Harper When Her Husband Isn't Around

We see the first sign of tension between Daphne and Cameron during an early conversation when they discuss their plans for the day. Daphne only asked for one thing on their vacation; she wants to tour and peruse a palazzo at Noto. A day of sightseeing doesn’t sound too interesting to Cameron, who insists on going jet skiing with Harper’s husband, Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe). Daphne doesn’t give any indication that she knows her husband has been sexually harassing Harper. Could she really not pick up on his less-than-subtle comments toward Harper and his obvious attraction?

Initially, this is a comedy of errors; Harper may have attempted to create tension between Daphne and Cameron, but now she’s forced to spend an entire day with someone she can’t stand. However, Daphne hints at how controlling Cameron really is during a conversation with Harper in a pool. Daphne seems ecstatic about doing something that might slightly irritate her husband. It casts their trip in a new light. The idea of simply spending time and bonding with another woman is almost foreign to Daphne.

This situation allows Harper to show a more empathetic side. She realizes that Daphne can’t be blamed entirely for her willful ignorance, as she wouldn’t have the opportunity to pursue any of her interests within her current relationship. Cameron controls her entire routine, and she’s been forced into submission. Given Cameron’s comments about the “bogus claims” of sexual harassment he’s been hit with and his aggression towards Harper, it’s possible (and likely) that he treats his wife the same way. It’s not clear if their sexual exchange in the previous episode was entirely consensual.

Harper Is a Victim in Her Own Marriage

These scenes are heartbreakingly mirrored by what the men are up to when left to their own devices. Daphne explains to Harper that Cameron is nothing more than a naughty child acting out, but that his coworkers are much more aggressive and psychopathic. We see how much she’s denying this to herself as Cameron attempts to “one-up” Ethan during their jet skiing. Harper begins to realize the privilege that she has; she may get annoyed with Ethan at some points, but she’s never had to put up with behavior like Cameron’s.

As Cameron tries to persuade Ethan to hook up with prostitutes, Daphne reveals to Harper how much she really knows about her husband’s indiscretions. Harper claims that her husband would never cheat on her, which Daphne responds to with a snort. It’s the first time that she really shows an unspoken knowledge that Harper lacks. While she claims that she does not choose to see herself as a victim, it’s clear that Daphne is in pain. Her thin veils at being rebellious only reveal how lonely she truly is.

It’s interesting to see the parallels between their two misadventures when both pairs decide to take drugs. While Daphne brings up the idea as if it was a fun sleepover prank, Cameron uses the substance as a means to connect with prostitutes. We get to see what their differing ideas of “trouble” are; Daphne’s obnoxious pales in comparison to what we see her husband doing. While Cameron constantly tries to bully Ethan, Daphne is completely inviting and open to Harper.

Can We Blame Daphne for Finding Happiness in an Unfair Situation?

The other female characters in the series don’t have Daphne’s bravery to confront their own sadness. Every minor inconvenience sends Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) into a fit of tears, and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) confesses her depression with her current working situation to her new friend Albie Di Grasso (Adam DiMarco). Daphne has clearly been playing mind games with Cameron for a while, and we’re only seeing her once she’s learned to cope with her trauma. Perhaps her conversation with Harper is the first therapeutic discussion Daphne has had in ages.

What makes these scenes even more heartbreaking is that it seems like Daphne really does love her husband. They have the same materialistic desire and seem to enjoy being around each other; perhaps there is a side of Cameron that made Daphne feel safe and secure. It makes it all the more infuriating that she seems to just be putting up with this “deal” that they’ve worked out because it's what she signed up for. It asks an interesting question; can we blame someone for finding happiness in a situation that is unfair?

None of these revelations makes Daphne’s comical behavior any less funny. While Fahy is able to show in this episode that her character plays some things close to the chest, it doesn’t excuse any of the ridiculous comments she made earlier. Daphne is the product of a larger cultural mindset that she can’t entirely be blamed for. Given that we know this season is going to end with another murderous conclusion, it’s possible that Daphne might be faced with the ramifications of her actions.

The White Lotus Season 2 premieres new episodes weekly every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.