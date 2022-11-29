Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.

The greatest weapon that The White Lotus has is empathy. It would be easy to simply create caricatures of the upper class and pit them against each other in a sordid spectacle of madness, but The White Lotus has empathy for even its most despicable guests. While many of these characters spout off ignorant phrases and have committed major crimes, they’re forced by the situation to hold themselves accountable for their actions. At the beginning of the season, we were all questioning which of these unfortunate guests is doomed to meet a brutal fate by the time of the finale. Now, we have more than a few characters that we don’t want to say goodbye to.

One of the greatest strengths that Mike White has as a filmmaker is giving major roles to beloved character actors that we haven’t seen in a while. Among the many great performers joining this season is Michael Imperioli as the womanizing Hollywood producer Dominic Di Grasso. In more than a few ways, Dominic isn’t that different from Imperioli’s iconic role as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos. He’s a helpless addict who can’t help but fall victim to his indulgences and ends up hurting all the people that he loves the most.

Dominic was initially positioned as one of the most unlikeable characters on the show; we know that his womanizing nature led to the end of his relationship with his wife, Abby (Laura Dern in a terrific vocal cameo role). Dominic is hoping that the vacation to the luxurious Italian resort will allow him to make amends with his son, Albie (Adam DiMarco), who has grown to detest him. However, “That’s Amore” shows that Dominic is in the middle of a midlife crisis, and genuinely wants to improve himself. Faced with the fear that his son will turn into him and the anger towards his father, Bert (F. Murray Abraham), Dominic wonders if he's past the point of redemption.

Dominic Is a Struggling Father

Based on Albie’s comments to his new crush, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), the young Harvard graduate has had to put up with his father’s disreputable behavior for the majority of his childhood. Dominic’s affairs forced Albie to serve as the reasonable center between his parents, and he’s constantly reminded that he will never be forgiven. Initially, it seems like Dominic’s comments to Albie are only a pathetic attempt at bonding. However, the contemplation that he goes through during “That’s Amore” suggests that he’s actually attempting to bond with his son.

Previously during the trip, Dominic had an entanglement with local sex workers Lucia Greco (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò). While his deceptions can’t be forgiven, it does seem like Dominic has been spiraling into depression because of his career. His success in the industry hasn’t granted him any happiness. However, in this week’s episode, Dominic is faced with an even more disturbing scenario. He realizes that Albie is also interested in Lucia, which prompts him to wonder if his son is going to start imitating him.

We see the look of shock and fear that crosses Dominic’s face as he attempts to confront Lucia. It’s clear that Dominic is attempting to heal himself during the trip, and he had never considered that Albie might give him something to worry about. His protective nature is heartfelt, as Dominic knows that he’s stepping into dangerous territory. Perhaps, his initial resistance to talking to Albie was because he didn’t want to corrupt his son.

While Dominic was looking to the trip as a chance to relax, he’s constantly reminded of everything that he’s taken for granted. This is effectively communicated during a gorgeous, silent stroll he takes along the beach alone. Earlier he had been hiding from others, and now he’s just on his own with no one to care for him. As Dominic watches happy families, couples, and acquaintances joyously frolicking around, he knows that these idealized relationships are what he will never have again.

Dominic Is Forced to Confront His Father

While Dominic had clearly wanted to make amends with Albie over the course of their stay at the Italian resort, he’s clearly less open about talking to his own father. Dominic’s failures as a parent make sense, as he’s still forced to answer Bert's demands like he’s a reckless teenager. Initially, Dominic wants to pass Bert off as an annoyance that he can stick snoring into Albie’s room overnight. However, Bert’s discovery of his affairs forces Dominic to once again fall under his father’s strict command.

There’s a casual crassness to the way that Bert talks about Dominic’s failures. He likes to frequently mention the failure of his marriage, and constantly reminds him of his faults. Bert isn’t giving Dominic a brief moment to reflect on these things for himself and draw his own conclusions. It’s also evident that Bert is hardly innocent; he frequently makes lewd sexual comments, and even recounts a disturbing Greek myth about rape to Portia during a tour. Even Dominic is shocked by his father’s bluntness.

“That’s Amore” finally allows Dominic to stand up for himself. Spurred by Albie’s absence at the dinner table, Dominic questions his father’s criticism by telling him that he knows he’s also had affairs. Why does Bert get to roast him if he’s just as guilty of infidelity? He’s willing to admit his own toxicity, but he knows that he must have learned his behavior from his father. The only difference is that Bert has managed to keep his affairs under wraps; Dominic’s only crime was getting caught. His sad calls to his wife now feel even more heartbreaking.

With two weeks left to go, The White Lotus’ second season has a lot of questions to answer. While there’s certainly seeing that nobody’s fate is certain, White hints that some of his characters might actually learn from their experience. Is Dominic worthy of that generosity, or will this trip be just another incident to add to his long string of embarrassments? It’s a fascinating question that serves as one of The White Lotus’s most compelling ethical dilemmas.