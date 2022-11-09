Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.

Only two episodes into its second season, HBO’s The White Lotus continues its reign as one of the sharpest social commentaries on television. Well-known for its critique of rich culture and the privileges that come with wealth, The White Lotus also masterfully extends its social commentary beyond just mocking the elite.

This season’s second episode, “Italian Dream,” is exemplary in doing just that. The episode’s most hilarious plot finds series-standout Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) trying to live out her Italian dream with her new husband, Greg (Jon Gries). Through this line of action, The White Lotus Season 2 critiques our investment in fantasy on multiple levels.

Tanya and Greg's Marriage Shatters the Illusion of Fantasy

The first, and more direct, critique shines through Tanya and Greg’s narrative progression. Tanya first appears in the episode waking up next to Greg. Whereas Tanya is coming out of what appears to be a long sleep, as suggested by her mess of curls, Greg is wide awake. This moment conveys the dissonance between the two characters. By sleepily arising for the day, Tanya is depicted as trying to hold on to her imaginative dream of their lives. Greg’s alertness, though, suggests he is the disrupter to her dreams (this is concretized by the episode’s conclusion when it is highly suggested that he is cheating on Tanya). Later, at the breakfast buffet, Tanya—in full hair, make-up, and a gorgeous leopard dress—struggles to fill her plate, dropping utensils and lids off the table. Greg rolls his eyes and remains seated at the table behind her. His unwillingness to help her again demonstrates the cracks in their relationship.

And yet, even with the glaring discordance between them, Tanya still desperately believes there is hope for their relationship, which she channels through her investment in fantasy. Later, at breakfast, Tanya asks Greg what he wants to do for their first day in Sicily. Unsurprisingly, Greg has no specific desire, which gives Tanya the chance to do what she really wanted, which is to answer her own question. She then describes her fantasy day in Italy, which includes looking like Monica Vitti, the glamorous Italian movie star of the 1960s. Fully absorbing herself in this fantasy, she wants a man in a slim-fitting suit to pick her up on a Vespa and drive her to a big plate of pasta with clams. All she wants is to be chic, happy, and beautiful—everything that she sees on the Italian movie screen.

When the two begin to live out Tanya’s fantasy, it becomes clear that it is nothing more than make-believe. Tanya is dressed in head-to-toe vibrant pink, puffing her cigarette, fully embodying her characterization of Vitti. Greg is reluctantly suited up, just as Tanya wants him to be. Tanya requests a series of photographs with the Vespa to try and capture the fantasy on camera. Because Tanya is so invested in her fantasy, she does not even register the glaring signs that this is not the dream she wishes to live out. Greg rejects Tanya’s requests to be in the photos and only agrees with reluctance. When Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), the resort’s manager, takes their picture, she points out that Vitti, Tanya’s dream muse, is dead. Their eventual ride on the Vespa is, of course, anything but fantastic. Greg repeatedly complains that Tanya is holding him too tight and that she is going to make them crash. Tanya catches a bug in her mouth and spends a brief scene trying to hack the bug out of her mouth. And yet, when they arrive at her fantasized big plate of pasta and clams, she is unfazed. After what is, without question, the episode’s most hilarious moment—Tanya slurps down a noodle with her lips fully pursed in a way only Coolidge could bring the moment to life—she tells Greg that he made her Italian dream come true. Even after every crack we’ve seen in the illusion, she is so committed to her fantasy that she is blind to the realities of her life.

Immediately after giving Greg her gratitude, her fantasy can no longer sustain the weight of her investment in it. Greg tells her he will be flying back to the States, leaving her alone in Italy. This leads to a big fight between the two where Tanya alleges she has been paying attention to Greg’s hatred for her. However, everything depicted so far in the episode demonstrates that had she been paying attention, her fight with Greg would not be a surprise.

'The White Lotus' Critiques Our Own Investment in Fiction

Being The White Lotus, this, of course, is all a set-up to comment on the way we construct our lives around fantasies. No matter how much Tanya tries to emulate Vitti, she will never live the fantasy of an Italian movie, precisely because these fantasies are not real. The gorgeous aesthetics of the Italian cinema are untranslatable to real life because they simply do not factor in reality. Significantly, this line of action uses Coolidge’s character to extend this critique toward culture, at large (certainly because Coolidge’s performance as Tanya justifiably garnered a near phenom-level response). The White Lotus criticizes our own investments in fantasy as a culture. As Aubrey Plaza’s Harper points out multiple times, there is a lot of wrong with the world right now. However, we continue to blind ourselves to reality by investing in the imaginary images we would prefer to live out. We may think that we are Monica Vitti, fabulously winding down the road on a Vespa, but in reality, we’re just choking on a bug.

Most importantly, this is not where the series ends its critique. The White Lotus’s commentary gains a double edge because The White Lotus is itself a fantasy of aesthetic. Throughout the series, and especially in Episode 2, a proliferation of crane, long, and establishing shots linger on the gorgeous Italian background to the series’ action. Frequently, the series’ dramatic heights of conflict are intercut with glorious cinematography of the Sicilian setting. Just like in Tanya’s scenario, then, the screen offers a world that appears better than our own. These images thus draw us, as viewers, into the images on-screen. Because we are drawn into the story world, we too are subject to the series’ critique. By setting up a trap for the audience with the emphasis on Sicily’s beauty, we then are also criticized for our investment in fantasy, even in that of a narrative critical of fantasy. It is a complicated position to create for viewers, but it is one of the reasons the series is one of the best on television right now.

