Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus.Nothing is what it seems in The White Lotus Season 2, especially within the couples' story arc. While Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) face a marriage crisis, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Cameron (Theo James) continue to sip their champagne and smile as if their relationship were spotless.

Although on the outside it may seem like everything is going well for these two, the events that happen during their stay at the resort are enough to show that Cameron is a blatant cheater and Daphne is well aware of it. When Ethan shares with her his suspicions that Harper and Cameron slept together, the audience sees the deception in the character's eyes and how she quickly returns to her optimistic self. This scene is enough proof that despite being betrayed by her husband and her new friend, Daphne has always been in control of her own happiness.

Daphne's Housewife Facade Is Hiding a Coping Mechanism

At the beginning of Season 2, Daphne is introduced as the shallow housewife who prefers to watch women murder their husbands on TV over being unnecessarily upset at the tragedies happening around the world. Why vote? Why read the news? These important habits in society are completely overlooked by this stay-at-home mom because she is too focused on the utopia that she built for herself. It is only later on that the audience comes to understand that Daphne's selfishness is rooted in a coping mechanism. While the world and even the trust between her and her husband is falling apart, the character prefers to brush all the sadness off and search for the light at the end of the tunnel. For most people, crying and reacting is the main way to solve a problem. However, this isn't her way of dealing with it. Instead, Daphne finds comfort in reminding herself of her beautiful family and her tranquil lifestyle.

The first time that viewers catch a glimpse at the character's complexity is through her interaction with Harper during the trip to Noto. In a heart-to-heart moment on the sofa, Harper asks Daphne if Cameron has ever cheated. As a response, Daphne says, "maybe once that I know of." Instead of being resentful about this, she reveals her unique way of handling the situation: "I just do want I want...I'm not the victim." It's a telling conversation, and one that showcases the character's strength in overcoming the challenges of her married life. Daphne certainly has the power to control her emotions, especially when it comes to happiness.

Daphne Has Ways of Gaining the Upper Hand in Her Marriage

Later in the season, when Harper begins to suspect that Cameron and Ethan did something wrong when they were in Noto, she once again sits down next to Daphne. This time, the housewife shares another aspect of her coping mechanism. When Cameron was busy at work, Daphne spent time with an attractive trainer that had blonde hair and blue eyes. After saying this, she opens her phone to share a picture from the trainer, yet she shows a picture of her children instead. Although Harper doesn't grasp the implicit message that the image evokes, those of us watching can't help but notice that there is a resemblance between Daphne's eldest child and the description of her trainer. This alludes to the fact that like her husband, the character has her fair share when it comes to cheating. Instead of always being cheated on, she also sleeps with other people to get back at Cameron — which serves as her way of regaining the upper hand in their relationship and not becoming a victim.

After these two prior conversations, it doesn't come as a surprise when Daphne chooses to ignore Ethan's concerns over Harper and Cameron. "You don't have to know everything to love someone," she says. The benefit of the doubt works in Daphne's favor — because if she doesn't focus her attention on wanting to know the truth, it is as if nothing happened. Once again, she mentions not wanting to become a victim of life but appreciating its mystery instead. In her perception, not knowing every single detail about the person you love makes things exciting and fresh. If your soulmate were an open book, there wouldn't be room for imagination.

After their conversation, Daphne invites Ethan to walk with her to Isola Bella. As she leads the way, her demeanor is similar to that of a siren luring a man into her spell. In the same way that we aren't entirely sure about what happened between Harper and Cameron, we can't be certain that Daphne and Ethan had sex. However, the conversation between the wives next to the pool in Episode 5 hints that Daphne would be very capable of sleeping with Ethan to get back at Cameron and Harper.

Daphne Has More Power in Her Marriage Than We Think

After watching Daphne's full journey in The White Lotus Season 2, it is fair to say that her bubbly personality is only a disguise for her incredible ability to see things through the bright side. Although she might be perceived as naive, Daphne is much more clever than she's given credit for. By not considering herself a victim, she is able to enjoy the perks of a vacation in Sicily and continue to appreciate her relationship with her husband, regardless of its faults. If she were to be upset like Ethan and Harper were at the thought of being cheated on, she would've not enjoyed her trip as much as she did and her marriage wouldn't remain outwardly picture-perfect.

When Daphne actively chooses to overlook the times that Cameron betrayed her trust, she is able to establish her own contentment. This power to control her emotions and not allow sadness to seep in is a testament to the character's superiority in her relationship. Her husband might be drawn to lust and wealth, but he doesn't feel fulfilled by these things. Daphne, on the other hand, is the embodiment of confidence, love, and positivity. These qualities allow her to build her own reality and be satisfied with it.

